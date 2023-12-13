Carpentry apprenticeship program looks to boost workers in the trades

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In the next few years Alaska is set to receive billions of dollars in federal infrastructure money for projects around the state. But the funding comes with a big question — will Alaska have enough workers to fill the jobs those projects will create?

The Alaska Carpenters Training Trust Apprenticeship Program is working to fill the gap for those interested in the carpentry trade. The program, with training sites in Anchorage and Fairbanks, has been around for more than 50 years but organizers with the local carpenter’s union say the skills it offers are as important as ever.

The four-year program is available to Alaskan residents at least 18 years of age, who have a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver’s license. Statewide Training Director Josh Bolton said the program is free for participants and no experience is required.

“All of the training is paid for by our membership and hours that they work,” Bolton said. “So there’s no tuition, no book fees, no tool fees. It is essentially 100% free.”

The program consists of 960 hours of training at the training center which is done in one six-week block for each of the four years. In addition, 6,000 hours of on-the-job training are required. Apprentices are not paid for their hours in the training center but receive wages that start at $26.63 an hour during field training. Once they graduate from the program they receive a certificate for a Journeyman Carpenter which Bolton said will be recognized wherever their career takes them.

The program is currently accepting applications for classes that begin in May. Applications are available at the website or can be picked up in person at the Southern Training Center in Anchorage at 8751 King Street or the Northern Training Center in Fairbanks at 6 Timberland Dr.

