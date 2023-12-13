Colder, quieter weather returns to Southcentral Alaska by Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Things are beginning to quiet down across Southcentral Alaska following the widespread snow we saw Tuesday.

Officially, Anchorage saw nearly 6 inches of snowfall, which brings our seasonal totals to 58.2 inches. About 99% of that snow fell since Nov. 5, averaging out to 1.5 inches of snowfall a day since then. It’s certainly been an active and stormy winter season so far, as this is now the snowiest start to a season on record through Dec. 12.

Additional snow looks likely today, with many areas picking up a few more inches. Some of the higher totals will likely occur through Turnagain Pass, Portage Valley, and into Whittier. It’s here where we could see up to 2 to 4 inches of additional snow through the day. Use caution on the roads today as hazardous travel remains. Plow trucks are out on the roads and with the possibility of some limited visibility, you’ll want to drive slow enough to remain safe.

As the snow tapers off today, we’ll see a return to colder and sunnier conditions. Overnight lows drop into the single digits and teens tonight, with some isolated parts of Southcentral dropping below zero. This stretch of cold weather stays with us through Friday, before more snow returns into the weekend. With the way things have been trending, it’s possible Anchorage could approach its seasonal snowfall average before the end of this month.

While Southcentral is gearing up for drier weather, rounds of rain and snow continue to impact Southeast Alaska. The flood watch has been allowed to expire, but any additional rain and snowmelt could lead to some minor flooding concerns. Expect an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain through Thursday, with some areas of wintry mix in the forecast. Many areas across Southeast have already seen 2 to 3 inches of rain, so any additional amounts will continue to add to the threat of minor flooding.

Looking ahead through the next two weeks, a seasonal to slightly above seasonal weather pattern looks to emerge for the eastern third of the state. It is certainly something to watch, as we could see a surge of warmer temperatures leading up to temperatures.

Have a wonderful and safe Wednesday!

