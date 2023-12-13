Difficult, snowy conditions causing congestion and slick roads across Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The snow started coming down in the early morning Tuesday across the Anchorage Bowl and has continued through the day, causing difficult road conditions for drivers.

Regardless, Justin Shelby with the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities says there are currently no road closures in Anchorage.

“We’re not aware of any closures at this time that would be keeping people home but do exercise caution. Main roads are going to be clear, that’s what our crews are working on right now. As soon as the snow tapers off here we’ll be able to move on to our Priorities 2 and 3′s,” Shelby said.

The state defines Priority 2 roads as “routes of lesser priority” but can include major highways and arterials. Priority 3 roads include “major local roads or collector roads.”

Shelby is urging drivers in Anchorage to exercise caution.

“I think the main thing is just to take it slow and watch your stopping distances, particularly when the snow is coming down [as] it can be slick. And as always please give our plows a wide berth as they’re out there clearing the roads,” Shelby said.

According to Alaska 511, the surface conditions in Anchorage feature deep and drifting snow. In addition, snow flurries are actively causing reduced visibility for drivers.

The DOT&PF is warning people to be prepared for winter driving and the ice on bridges and overpasses. They are asking drivers to reduce speeds and to drive with headlights on.

Check the Alaska 511 website and Alaska’s News Source traffic page for all traffic reports and road condition updates.

