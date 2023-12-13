Doritos launches nacho cheese-flavored alcohol

Doritos unveils a collaboration with global flavor innovator Empirical: Empirical x Doritos®...
Doritos unveils a collaboration with global flavor innovator Empirical: Empirical x Doritos® Nacho Cheese Spirit.(Hand-out | PepsiCo Design & Innovation)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:02 AM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Doritos is out with a new promotional product that’s sure to raise eyebrows.

It’s an 84-proof liquor based off Doritos’ nacho cheese flavor.

Doritos partnered with Empirical, a Danish company known for making custom spirits with creative flavors.

The limited-edition flavor goes on sale online Wednesday and in select New York and California markets.

It costs $65 for a 750 ml bottle.

Doritos recommends mixing it with a tequila or mezcal to make a bloody mary or a margarita.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 sled dogs dead after team hit by snowmachiner on Denali Highway
JP-Warnings-Advisories 12-12-23
A big winter storm hits Alaska
The city says it won't move forward with a proposed warming center in Fairview at this time
Municipality won’t move forward with warming center in Fairview, says there are no other warming centers planned
Iohani Dean, 21, Anchorage, was arraigned at the Nesbett Courthouse Monday afternoon for...
Anchorage man arraigned on murder charges related to death of unborn child
file
Assembly looks to proposed ordinance to help with creation of more affordable housing

Latest News

Southcentral AK mayors start energy solution coalition
Southcentral AK mayors start energy solution coalition
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the New York Young Republican Club's annual gala...
Supreme Court will hear a case that could undo Capitol riot charge against hundreds, including Trump
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
The Supreme Court will rule on limits on a commonly used abortion medication
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot