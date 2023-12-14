773d CES powers familiar star-shaped tradition in Anchorage

Inside the Gates
The Arctic Valley Star was lit on Thanksgiving Day and will remain so until the last Iditarod musher crosses the finish line in Nome.
By Carly Schreck
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:22 PM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (KTUU) - When Howard Skinner, the electrical systems foreman for the 773d Civil Engineer Squadron (CES), moved to Alaska from Florida for a job, he didn’t know much about the Arctic Valley star atop Mount Gordon Lyon.

“I’m glad it’s there — I really enjoy being a part of it — but I didn’t know anything about it,” Skinner said.

Skinner loaded what he owned and took the Alcan Highway up to the state just over two years ago. He had settled into his new position with the CES for only three weeks before he took his first trip up the mountain to repair an outage that occurred on Christmas Day. He was surprised when a reporter from a local newspaper called to inquire about it.

“I was still trying to get settled in but I knew I wasn’t supposed to say much,” Skinner recalled. “I told him we were working on it and then I’m like, ‘Wow, this is pretty serious.’”

Skinner has been up to the site about a dozen times since that first trip the day after Christmas. Usually, he’s accompanied by the squadron’s electrical work lead Preston Murfin.

Murfin has been full-time with the 773d for over a decade and has become very familiar with the significance of the long-standing Anchorage tradition.

“Once I found out the history about it and how it started way back when — when, you know, an army captain got the idea to build a star and then it just kind of caught and took off from there,” Murfin said. “It was something cool. Something to, you know, throw a little bit of heart and soul into and be able to take pride in.”

FILE PHOTO: The Arctic Valley Star sits at 4,000 feet elevation on the side of Mount Gordon Lyon.
FILE PHOTO: The Arctic Valley Star sits at 4,000 feet elevation on the side of Mount Gordon Lyon.(AKNS File)

The tradition started back in the late 1950s by U.S. Army Capt. Douglas Evert. Evert placed a 15-foot star on top of the former Nike Hercules nuclear site summit gatehouse. The star has since undergone multiple expansions, making it more visible from Anchorage.

The star is lit twice a year. First, on September 11th for one night in remembrance of the attacks on the World Trade Centers, then again on Thanksgiving where it stays lit until the last musher crosses the finish line of the Iditarod.

The 773d CES works on the star for two weeks at the beginning of September to ensure everything is functioning properly before the winter.

The rough terrain and inclement weather in the area often make for difficult working conditions for the electricians, who do everything they can to get the star back online as quickly and as they safely can.

Last year, a new electrical system was put in place — designed by Murfin and implemented by Skinner — to help alleviate the need for maintenance and troubleshooting, as well as give the ability to turn the star off and on remotely.

“Sometimes we do have to call [it] off just because the conditions are too dangerous,” Murfin said. “But we’re still able to make it happen.”

The CES relies on snowmachines and an Arctic Cat to navigate their way to the site, but occasionally receives assistance from a Black Hawk helicopter. Both Skinner and Murfin agree that the tradition is deeply valued by Anchorage residents and completing repairs during an outage is a high priority because of it.

“It’s very important,” Skinner said. “I feel that we’re stewards to a very important holiday tradition here and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

