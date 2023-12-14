Alaska Department of Fish and Game says moose numbers could be increasing in Anchorage Bowl, on roads

By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:07 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the recent snowfall, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game said there is the potential that moose could be moving into residential areas.

“It’s hard to say,” Corey Stantof, with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, said. “Because we don’t know exactly how much snow we’re getting in the backcountry. And if we get any wind it blows that snow off the landscapes — what reduces that snow level.”

According to the department, as snow on the hills gets deeper, moose start migrating into Anchorage proper. This can result in conflicts and vehicle-wildlife collisions.

“Wildlife versus vehicle collisions occur more frequently in the Winter due to deep snow in wildlife habitat and darker conditions which limit a drivers visibility,” Austin McDaniel, the communications director for the Alaska State Troopers, wrote in an email.

So far this year, 519 wildlife-involved crashes were reported to troopers. In 2022 and 2021, troopers reported higher numbers — 664 in 2022 and 686 in 2021.

These accidents can result in injuries and fatalities.

Fish and Game is advising drivers to stay alert on the roads and be aware of their surroundings.

“The biggest thing is slow down and keep an eye out for moose as well as other drivers on the road when you’re out and about walking, recreating in Anchorage. Always gives moose a wide berth especially during the winter months because, like I said, they’re going to be a little bit more agitated, they’re going to have a bigger personal bubble,” Stantof said.

Drivers can warn other drivers of a moose on the road, Stantof added, by flashing their hazards.

