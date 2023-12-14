Ambler Road public hearing reveals sharp divide in opinions of the proposal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Wednesday, the Bureau of Land Management held a meeting for public commentary on the Ambler Road draft supplemental environmental impact statement (SEIS) and ANILCA 810 evaluation, sparking a protest.

Dozens of people gathered in opposition to the proposed road as those part of the nonprofit Native Movement chanted and projected messages like “NO AMBLER ROAD” onto the outside of the Loussac Public Library.

“You can take your interests, your enthusiasm out here tonight and bring it into that hearing, we want you folks to support communities that are against the Ambler Road,” said Austin Ahmasuk, the environmental justice co-director for Native Movement.

Kicking off the meeting, Steve Cohn, the director of Alaska BLM, invited the public who wished to speak or provide comment, calling public input “critical” in the process.

In 2016, a right-of-way application was filed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) for a new road from the Dalton Highway north of Fairbanks to the Ambler Mining District several hundred miles to the west. An initial EIS was developed in 2020 but lacked proper analyses of the project’s impact on subsistence activities in the region. The SEIS included the same alternatives and routes first developed by BLM and other agencies. The main goal of the road is to help spur the development of mining in the District.

Right now, the BLM is in the public review process of the EIS process and the schedule next will be the final EIS and then the record of decision.

The proposed venture is a 211-mile roadway from the Dalton Highway to the south bank of the Ambler River. The alternatives to the project include a no-action option and routes that would span 228 miles and 332 miles, respectively.

BLM’s summary of the project and its impacts has uncovered possible threats to the Western Arctic Caribou Herd and a reduction in the fish population. The construction and operation of the road could also cause a reduction in access for some Alaska Native villages.

All of the Alaska Native elders who spoke ahead of others were in support of the road, saying the road would create jobs for their people, some of whom struggle to provide for their families.

Craig Jones, the deputy program manager of the Ambler Access Project, spoke of the project being beneficial for the people of his region and the state of Alaska.

“Without opportunity, we’re probably not going to be much of a community,” Jones said. “100% of my graduating class is no longer living in Ambler, that’s the case for many classes before and many classes after. [It] doesn’t seem like a big deal but our knowledge bearers are starting to move on and pass away and then there’s those of us that not only captured what we’re taught but have hopes of someday teaching it to our children.

“Without opportunity, that’s not going to happen.”

Kimberly Fry, an Alaska Native who worked in the mining industry, also fully supported the Ambler access road.

“Any infrastructure, any mining, any roads, we need to support,” Fry said. “We need to better our life in Alaska, we need to create jobs, we need to bring our minerals to resource, to market.”

Alex Johnson, Arctic and Interior Alaska campaign director for the National Parks Conservation Association, advocated for what he called one of the last great, intact landscapes on Earth, home to 66 Native Tribes.

“The people of Alaska — and indeed Americans across the country — are being asked to accept truly unacceptable risks to their lives, to their communities and this landscape, one of the last great wild landscapes on Earth, all for a destructive road with no guarantees of profit or even benefit to the people,” Johnson said.

Rep. Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage, spoke as a concerned citizen and urged for a no-action alternative.

“I say this out of concern for subsistence, for sure, habitat and patterns of migration for caribou and other animals,” Josephson said.

A consultation on the project between the BLM, Tribes and Alaska Native corporations is ongoing.

The draft SEIS public comment period started Oct. 20 and is out for public comment through Dec. 22. Those comments are accepted online or through mail.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.