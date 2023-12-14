Assembly members briefed on issues surrounding cold weather shelter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At Wednesday’s Housing and Homelessness Committee meeting, Anchorage Assembly members were briefed on some of the issues surrounding Anchorage’s emergency cold weather shelter plan.

During what was a virtual meeting due to weather conditions, Housing and Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson told members that so far nine people have been banned from the emergency cold weather shelters.

“Most likely, if they’ve been banned from all three emergency cold weather shelters, it’s most likely that they would get banned from a warming facility,” Johnson said. “Assault is our number one [reason], whether it’s assaulting staff or assaulting another client.”

However, she added there have been instances where people have caught 30-day bans for sneaking guests into the hotels, being caught with alcohol and missing curfew.

Johnson said those are considered minor infractions and someone would have to be a three-time offender before being banned.

Committee Chair Felix Rivera said he understands there’s a point where the operators just have to make a difficult decision and he doesn’t blame them for having to make those tough choices and ban individuals for bad behaviors.

“It’s going to be tough for some folks if they do get kicked out and hopefully folks are getting multiple opportunities to fix their behavior ... and from what I understand there is some grace happening,” Rivera said.

When it comes to non-congregate facilities like the Aviator Hotel, Johnson said there have been 124 discharges, mostly due to people abandoning their rooms. She said if someone abandons a room, that person has 48 hours before being removed from the shelter program.

“We try and track them down. Is there a reason why they’re not in shelter? Is it because they’re in jail? Is it because they’re at ASP, which is our Safety Center? Are they in the hospital? That’s a huge one that we see often. We try and accommodate that. But sometimes people leave their hotel rooms,” Johnson said.

Additionally, she said the Aviator has seen more than $1,000 of room damages, which is an improvement from last year. Johnson said there was a month last year where there was $7,000 worth of room damage.

“Well, a lot of the room damages are just biohazards, so they’re either like bedwetting, or vomiting, blood. That’s usually like the number one cause. Other times it’s pulling down smoke detectors,” Johnson said.

But she said the room damage isn’t as concerning as the number of overdose occurrences. In two weeks, seven have been recorded at the solid waste facility, which is now called the Cold Weather Shelter.

“But everybody is doing fentanyl because it’s cheap, it’s easily accessible and unfortunately, it’s the most potent,” Johnson said.

Rob Seay, the deputy director of Henning Inc., the company offering support services at the shelters, said shelter options become limited in the wake of a ban.

“We don’t have a ... warming area, there’s not really many options. And so that’s why we do try to limit our bans. And if we do ban, we try to keep in contact the best we can with the individual if they want to keep in contact with us.”

But they do the best they can to mitigate bad behaviors.

“We constantly assess individuals. If we have had issues with individuals who have difficulties with substance misuse or alcohol, we pair them up with the housing specialists, with a peer support staff and then we also have our outside support,” Seay said.

As far as mitigating room damage, Seay said the Aviator has housekeeping and his staff performing welfare checks but not daily room checks.

“Between the wellness checks and the hotel staff doing laundry services, we know what’s going on in those rooms,” Seay said.

At the end of the day, Johnson says there have been success stories with roughly 30 people transitioning out of emergency cold weather shelter.

“What I attribute to success is a culmination of proper case management, but ultimately, it’s client buy-in. If a client is ready to change their life, and we provide the tools to make that change happen, you really start to see success,” Johnson said.

