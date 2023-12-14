Brief pause on snow for Southcentral Alaska with cold weather to close out the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Isolated snow showers are still moving across Southcentral Alaska this morning with drier weather quickly building back into the region.

Today is the day when we finally catch a break from the recent snow, allowing us to dig out from the 20 inches of snowfall we’ve seen so far this month. So far this winter season, Anchorage has seen 60.5 inches of snowfall, which is twice as much as we typically see during the same time period.

Although snow is tapering off and sunshine can be expected through the afternoon hours, the same can’t be said for all places. Areas of Western Prince William Sound will see a blizzard warning go into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday morning and last into the evening hours. The primary locations impacted will be Moose Pass, Seward, and Whittier, where gusty winds could lead to blowing snow and visibility issues. Further north in the Matanuska Valley, a dense fog advisory remains in effect until noon, where visibility will be as low as a quarter of a mile at times. Be prepared for the usual slick locations across the Knik River Bridge, where fog sets up shop often during the cold season.

Further east into Southeast Alaska, the Panhandle is gearing up for more rain and snow in the forecast. While most of Southeast will see a gradual transition from rain to snow into the evening hours, the Northern Inner Channels could potentially see areas of wintry mix and snow sticking around for much of the day. A winter storm warning is in effect for Skagway for 3 to 7 inches, with up to two feet of snow expected for the Klondike and Haines highway. Travel will be difficult across parts of Southeast as rain and snow will continue to impact the region through next week.

Beyond today, snow ramps back up across Southcentral. It’s looking more plausible that snow showers will build into Southcentral through the day Friday, as a storm moves east through the Bering Sea. While the primary impacts will be felt in Southwest Alaska and through the Yukon Delta, Southcentral should see some light to moderate snow build in through the afternoon and evening hours. This will need to be monitored as we head into Friday, but for now, note the possibility of accumulating snow.

Temperatures warm back into the 20s by this weekend, with additional rounds of snow in the forecast.

Be safe and warm this Thursday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.