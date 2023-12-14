Cold air dives south after departing storm

Time to move the snow is now, while it is light and fluffy!
Cold air dives south after departing storm
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:25 PM AKST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snowfall from a major winter storm blanketed Southcentral Alaska Wednesday. The storm brought 16 inches of snow to Upper DeArmoun Road in Anchorage, and 7.5 inches at the National Weather Service Anchorage Forecast Office in Sand Lake. Now is the time to shovel, snowblow or plow that snow since it is light and fluffy and will likely stay that way with colder temperatures arriving.

The circulation of low pressure exerts less of an influence on the weather in Southcentral, but is still capable of wreaking some weather havoc for Southeast Alaska over the rest of the week. Snow over the Klondike and Haines highways could hit 1 to 2 feet!

Another storm is lumbering across the west end of the Aleutian Chain. It will bring high winds, rain and snow all over again. In advance of the storm’s arrival in Southwest Alaska, blizzard warnings have already been issued.

Anchorage will get a two-day reprieve from snow, but the trade-off is colder temperatures. Skies will begin clearing Thursday for a short winter window of sunshine. Highs in the teens and lows could drop to single numbers in parts of the city through Saturday night.

