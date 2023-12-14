Diomede City Hall deconstruction work begins after crashing into school

DIOMEDE, Alaska (KTUU) - The infrastructure of a remote community on the island of Little Diomede in Western Alaska, is receiving some extra attention this winter.

In November, the Dimoede School in the village of Diomede was rocked by the impact of a moving City Hall building. The city building, while clinging to the hillside directly above the Diomede School, slid off its foundation and into the key community resource on Nov. 26.

About two weeks later, Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration for the small community, opening up extra resources to the remote community.

Now, with the backing of state and Kawerak Inc. engineers, the community has made the call to methodically deconstruct the leaning City Hall building, which also hosted the post office.

Kawerak Inc. supported the complete reconstruction of Diomede City Hall after an initial assessment revealed that accelerating permafrost melt is putting extra strain on the town’s foundations. Sean McKnight, PE, Kawerak Inc. Transportion Direction, said the foundation timbers “appeared to be in good condition even though they were broken,” pointing to a deeper issue than just the foundations themselves.

“The buildings were moving downhill because of the deteriorating permafrost that caused, of course, a load that both foundations couldn’t handle,” McKnight said in an interview on Wednesday.

The best and safest action moving forward was to demolish the city hall building, beginning immediately.

“All of this activity is being done under austere conditions ... and that too is putting an additional load on the building,” McKnight said.

McKnight said the first phase of the recovery process — that of the deconstruction and cleaning up of about 100 tons of material — is going to cost about $1.2 million.

The weather conditions have been terrible, McKnight said, but the city needs to reopen the school after Christmas, and right now it’s still not safe to occupy.

The State of Alaska is planning to petition the federal government for additional disaster funds.

“They’re going to petition the federal government to declare a disaster, because our thought is, it’s not just this building, that there are other buildings on that island that are going to also fail. And we need to take a whole village look, and determine if we can develop foundation systems which will support these buildings and be able to adjust to rapidly deteriorating foundation conditions,” McKnight said.

