Gov. Dunleavy approves disaster declaration for Quinhagak

Alaska's News Source is telling Alaska's story
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:45 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy approved a disaster declaration for the Southwest Alaskan village of Quinhagak following a multi-day power outage that forced the temporary relocation of residents, according to a spokesperson with the Native Village of Kwinhagak.

The president and CEO of the Alaska Village Electric Cooperative (AVEC), which services about 60 villages including Quinhagak, confirmed Wednesday that the entire village is now powered.

President Bill Stamm said that the electricity is again reaching the entire remote village, but one of the three diesel generators remains down.

During the outage, affected residents without alternative heating sources like wood stoves evacuated their homes and sought refuge in unaffected homes. The south side of the village was hit the hardest by the outages.

Both the City of Quinhagak and the Native Village of Kwinhagak issued disaster declarations — citing serious damage to the water and sewer system among other concerns — that pleaded for outside resources.

Quinhagak’s power issues began as temperatures dropped well below freezing in the region.

Stamm said the one generator that didn’t die was designed for power needs during the warmer months. Earlier this week, AVEC in three-hour intervals alternated powering the north and sides of town.

Tribal Administrator Darren Cleveland said this is his first disaster declaration as a village leader.

“The bottom line is that we have exceeded the capacity of what we can do locally. We request immediate outside assistance to ensure that the outage does not result in widespread damage to our water/sewer system and create further risks to the health and safety of our community members,” Cleveland wrote in an email.

This is a developing story.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polaris-employed snowmachiner involved in crash that killed 3 sled dogs owned by Jim Lanier
According to Alaska 511, the surface conditions in Anchorage feature deep and drifting snow....
Difficult snow conditions causing school closures, congestion, slick roads across Anchorage
JP-Warnings-Advisories 12-12-23
A big winter storm hits Alaska
Alaska State Troopers patch
2 missing snowmachiners found dead outside Nome
Iohani Dean, 21, Anchorage, was arraigned at the Nesbett Courthouse Monday afternoon for...
Anchorage man arraigned on murder charges related to death of unborn child

Latest News

NOAA Arctic Report Card
Record snow, changing salmon runs and a greener tundra linked to climate change
The Department of Natural Resources has opened up state lands in Fairbanks, Kenai, and the...
‘Tis the season: DNR opens state lands for personal Christmas tree cutting
The Arctic Valley Star was lit on Thanksgiving Day and will remain so until the last Iditarod...
773d CES powers familiar star-shaped tradition in Anchorage
Municipal crews are stepping in to aid DOT crews in plowing state roads.
Record snow, changing salmon runs and a greener tundra linked to climate change
With the recent snowfall, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game said there is the potential...
Alaska Department of Fish and Game says moose numbers could be increasing in Anchorage Bowl, on roads