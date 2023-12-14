Gov. Dunleavy approves disaster declaration for Quinhagak

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy approved a disaster declaration for the Southwest Alaskan village of Quinhagak following a multi-day power outage that forced the temporary relocation of residents, according to a spokesperson with the Native Village of Kwinhagak.

The president and CEO of the Alaska Village Electric Cooperative (AVEC), which services about 60 villages including Quinhagak, confirmed Wednesday that the entire village is now powered.

President Bill Stamm said that the electricity is again reaching the entire remote village, but one of the three diesel generators remains down.

During the outage, affected residents without alternative heating sources like wood stoves evacuated their homes and sought refuge in unaffected homes. The south side of the village was hit the hardest by the outages.

Both the City of Quinhagak and the Native Village of Kwinhagak issued disaster declarations — citing serious damage to the water and sewer system among other concerns — that pleaded for outside resources.

Quinhagak’s power issues began as temperatures dropped well below freezing in the region.

Stamm said the one generator that didn’t die was designed for power needs during the warmer months. Earlier this week, AVEC in three-hour intervals alternated powering the north and sides of town.

Tribal Administrator Darren Cleveland said this is his first disaster declaration as a village leader.

“The bottom line is that we have exceeded the capacity of what we can do locally. We request immediate outside assistance to ensure that the outage does not result in widespread damage to our water/sewer system and create further risks to the health and safety of our community members,” Cleveland wrote in an email.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.