Record snow, changing salmon runs and a greener tundra linked to climate change

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Climate scientists behind NOAA’s annual Arctic Report Card say Alaskans should expect a trend toward a warmer, wetter and greener Arctic and they say now more than ever, it’s time to prepare, including for a change to our daily weather.

Every year since 2006, scientists from around the world have worked together to publish an annual Arctic report card highlighting the current state of the Arctic environment compared to historical records.

Temperatures, snow and ice data, tundra conditions and ocean productivity are among the topics checked every year in the annual report.

The report brings together 82 authors from 13 counties looking not only at the observations of the Arctic but the impacts of a changing climate.

“In Anchorage, we’ve had two, about one-in-50-year snowfall events in the last 11 months, and that is directly traced back to increasing moisture in the atmosphere because oceans are warmer, and so, Anchorage, prepare for more frequent of these big snow storms,” said Rick Thoman, Alaska climate specialist for the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy

Thoman, the lead editor of the report, has lived in Alaska for 35 years and has been tracking our climate for 40. He knows firsthand not only the numbers but also the impacts of the changing climate highlighted in the report that we’re seeing in our own backyard.

“As we have in the Arctic report card a warming climate is certainly impacted in some — not all — but some of what’s going on with salmon in western Alaska with the record high returns of sockeye in Bristol Bay and just the collapse of chum and king salmon in the Yukon and Kuskokwim drainages,” Thoman said.

The impacts are widespread, from a changing salmon population to a greener tundra.

“In the YK delta, elders are talking about how just in their lifetimes that the shrubs, the willow and alder on the tundra are growing taller now,” Thoman said.

So why does that matter? Thoman says he’s concerned about more fuel for wildfires and changing ecosystems.

“We’re seeing moose spread into areas including on the North Slope where they had rarely or never been seen before, similarly with beaver expanding into western and northwest Alaska because they can live there, and they’re finding a habitat now. And of course, we’ve had problems with water quality now because of this expansion of beaver,” Thoman said.

The report also says Alaskans should be prepared for similar conditions to what our Canadian neighbors saw this past summer as they experienced their worst wildfire season on record.

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey speaks with Climate Specialist Rick Thoman about the 2023 Arctic Report Card.

“Early snowmelt, and then a record warm summer, combined with dry lightning so none of that is, you know, ‘Oh, that can’t happen here. Of course that can happen here,” Thoman said. “One of these years we’re going to see all of those pieces come together in Alaska and we’ll see record wildfire again.”

With more extreme events expected, scientists say they need the help of local partnerships for long-term observations and new solutions.

“The people that have lived in the Arctic for millennia have seen dramatic things and have passed that knowledge down and we need to, we have to adapt and we have to be resilient. We need all hands on deck, we need all the information we can get and our Indigenous cultures are a great source of that,” Thoman said.

And he says those impacts are statewide.

“Wherever you are in Alaska, our warming environment is already impacting your life and that trend is just going to accelerate,” Thoman said.

