State says it will meet deadlines to remove latest Anchorage snow; municipality says it may take a little longer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Justin Shelby spokesperson for the Department of Transportation Central Region said state plows will meet a goal to have Anchorage roads plowed 30 hours after the snow stops falling unless the city receives another big snow.

Shelby said the clock started ticking at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning although crews were plowing through Tuesday night.

The state’s priority roads in Anchorage, including the Glenn Highway, New Seward Highway and Minnesota Drive were plowed by Wednesday morning according to Shelby, who said all state-maintained roads in Anchorage should be plowed by the end of the day Thursday.

Shelby said the state has hired a contractor who is currently plowing Hillside Roads.

On the municipal side, Street Maintenance Director Paul VanLandingham said Anchorage neighborhoods won’t be done quite as quickly.

The large amount of snow means the city won’t be able to plow neighborhoods within its goal of 84 hours. VanLandingham said it was more likely neighborhood plowing would be complete sometime between Monday night and Wednesday morning.

“Routine is a 4- to 6-inch snowfall, that’s an 84-hour event,” VanLandingham said. “When we start getting depths of 10, 12, 13 inches, we’ve got to start looking at longer durations. So with this amount of snow, I’m predicting it’s going to be 120 hours or so by the time we get completed.”

On the plus side, VanLandingham said, colder temperatures will make this snow easier to pick up than the snow storms dropped in November. And if temperatures stay that way, he said, there’s likely to be fewer icy ruts in the road.

