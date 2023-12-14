‘Tis the season: DNR opens state lands for personal Christmas tree cutting

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - There are many traditions associated with the holidays, whether it’s opening an Advent calendar, baking seasonally-inspired treats, or bringing those dust-covered boxes filled with Christmas decorations out from under the crawl space to liven up the living room.

When it comes to Christmas trees, the options are endless. Some might opt for synthetic ones, but for those who favor the real deal, distributors offer a wide range of trees found in spruce-fir forests that have long been the popular choice in homes across the country — Fraser, Balsam, Douglas, Noble and Nordmann — just to name a few.

Area forester for the Mat-Su/Southwest areas with the Division of Forestry & Fire Protection, Stephen Nickel, would be the first to argue that no spruce can compare to a fresh-cut one from The Last Frontier.

“You gotta have the real tree, gotta have the real smell, gotta have the real ambiance,” Nickel said.

Each year the Department of Natural Resources opens up state lands in Fairbanks, the Kenai Peninsula and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough for residential Christmas tree cutting. It’s a program that allows households to find, cut, and harvest a tree to bring home and decorate for the season anytime between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

Not only is it an activity the whole family can partake in, but it also comes at no cost.

“It’s cheap — it’s free,” Nickel said. “Also, coming out and, you know, enjoying the outside — getting your family out, getting a little exercise, get a little fresh air — there’s just something about coming and cutting your own tree that makes the holidays just a little extra special.”

While the native conifers to Alaska’s vast lands are mostly white and black spruce — adding a little bit of a “Charlie Brown” effect to them — harvesting a tree off state land is as fresh as locals will get in terms of Christmas tree options across the state.

No permit or fee is required to cut a tree, trees must be no taller than 15 feet, and only one tree is allowed per household. Trees should also be cut as low to the ground as possible to promote forest health, and harvested trees are for personal use only and may not be sold.

Nickel said residents should also verify that they are on state land before cutting.

DOF&FP also has tips for tree cutting and home care for those considering taking a winter walk through the woods to find their holiday tree this year.

