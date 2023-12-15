15-year-old hit and killed by car riding bike to school, authorities say

The man driving the charger hit the back of the teen’s bike, despite trying to avoid a...
The man driving the charger hit the back of the teen’s bike, despite trying to avoid a collision, causing serious injuries to the 15-year-old, a spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol said.(wwbt/nbc12)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:34 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A 15-year-old student was hit and killed by a Dodge Charger while riding his bike to school in Hudson, Florida Thursday, authorities said.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 31-year-old man was driving eastbound on Kitten Trail around 6:30 Thursday morning.

Officials said the driver came up on a bicyclist at the intersection of Thompson Avenue in the travel lane with no lights on the dark, unlighted roadway.

The man driving the charger hit the back of the teen’s bike, despite trying to avoid a collision, causing serious injuries to the 15-year-old, a spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol said.

The teen, who was later identified by Hudson Academy on Facebook as Myles Farago, was not wearing a helmet at the time.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are informing students and staff today about the passing of one of our Cobra students. Due to an unfortunate accident on the way to school, Myles Farago was struck by a car. He is being remembered as a kind, caring and talented student,” Hudson Academy wrote on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cars are buried in an Anchorage neighborhood after the latest round of snow
State says it will meet deadlines to remove latest Anchorage snow; municipality says it may take a little longer
Polaris-employed snowmachiner involved in crash that killed 3 sled dogs owned by Jim Lanier
Family of Marshall woman insists she was murdered, but Troopers say evidence lacking
Family of Marshall woman insists she was murdered, but troopers say evidence lacking
NOAA Arctic Report Card
Record snow, changing salmon runs and a greener tundra linked to climate change
Trident Seafoods says it will close four seafood processing plants in Alaska including Kodiak
Alaska’s largest seafood processor announces restructuring of operations, including selling processing plants

Latest News

Gov. Dunleavy outlines funding priorities during FY 2025 proposed budget announcement
Gov. Dunleavy outlines funding priorities during FY 2025 proposed budget announcement
FILE - A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport...
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher in Virginia gets 2 years in prison for child neglect
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry claims vindication in court victory as judge finds British tabloid hacked his phone
Baby giraffe Fenn died after being startled while nursing at the North Carolina Zoo.
Nursing giraffe calf dies after being startled at North Carolina Zoo
FILE - In this photo illuminated by an off-camera flash, a tarp covers a portion of a homeless...
US homelessness up 12% to highest reported level as rents soar and coronavirus pandemic aid lapses