Alaska delegation reacts to passage of defense bill in Senate, House

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Thursday, the House approved next year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), following the Senate passing the bill on Wednesday.

“All these provisions matter to make the service experience for our military members in Alaska better,” Sen. Dan Sullivan said.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski said the bill tackles Alaska’s defense infrastructure, Arctic security and improves the quality of life for service members.

“This NDAA improves our capabilities, gives our servicemembers a well-earned raise, and simultaneously focuses on everything from food security to new tools to help those in crisis. I’m proud to support it,” Murkowski said in a statement.

If signed into law, the bill also includes a 5.2% raise for all service members, including the US Coast Guard. This is the largest pay bump seen in more than two decades.

Representative Mary Peltola applauded the passing of the NDAA and called it a well-deserved and overdue raise.

“Alaska’s delegation worked hard to improve this bill throughout the legislative process, and I’m grateful to Senator Murkowski and Senator Sullivan for listening to the needs of our military leaders and families,” Peltola said in a statement. “The final bill invests in bases across Alaska, protects the reproductive rights of our service members and their families, and avoids divisive culture-war issues that have no place in our nation’s most important security legislation.”

Sullivan said that the raise is an attempt to keep up with inflation.

“So this is barely keeping up with inflation — actually doesn’t fully. So in my view, they need more,” Sullivan said.

Now, with the House and Senate on board, the bill moves to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed.

