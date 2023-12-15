Alaska’s largest seafood processor announces restructuring of operations, including selling processing plants

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a shake-up for the state’s seafood industry, Trident Seafoods, the state’s largest seafood processor, has announced it is restructuring Alaskan operations as well as selling four of its shoreside plants.

The global company operates 11 processing plants in Alaska. In a news release shared on Tuesday, Trident said it will sell operations in Kodiak, Ketchikan, Petersburg and False Pass. The Seattle-based company cited challenging global conditions for the seafood market at the heart of its decision.

“The combination of declining demand, excess supply, and foreign competition has driven prices down, squeezed margins, and displaced U.S. producers from markets that they developed over decades,” the company wrote in a statement.

John Whiddon, president of the Kodiak Economic Development Corporation, said the announcement came as a shock in a fishing community where Trident is the largest employer.

“We are still reeling from the news, it was probably the least expected of all the processors,” Whiddon said.

The company employs about 300 people directly in Kodiak but also has a fleet of trawlers, tenders and others who rely on its services. Whiddon said they’ve been told the plant will continue operations through the upcoming pollock season this winter, which he called encouraging, but there are no guarantees after that. He questioned how easy it would be to sell the plant to someone else.

“That’s the million-dollar question for us because Trident is well managed as it is, as well as diversified as it is as well as a global competitor. If one of the reasons I believe that was stated, was the pressure from the global markets has put pressure on Trident, then you have to ask the question, ‘Who would be willing to come in and enter that same market? What is the upside for them coming in to do that?’”

Petersburg fisherman Bob Martin said he worries there will be no market for his fish. Like Kodiak, there are other processors in his community, but it’s unlikely they could absorb all of Trident’s fish. Martin said he’d been selling salmon almost exclusively to Trident for over 20 years.

“The worst-case scenario is just devastating,” he said. “That a large portion of our gillnet fleet won’t have a market, but it’s also possible they will find a buyer and things will cook along like normal. Either way, I expect the price to be terrible and that’s bad enough, but to have this uncertainty on top of that is just really unsettling.”

In an emailed statement, Trident said they will work to support their employees, fishermen and partners during the transition, a process it said that it likely to take several months to complete. The company also said they are “modernizing and re-tooling” the remaining plants to bolster the efficiency, effectiveness and sustainability of operations.

“This will allow us to continue supporting as many fleets and communities as possible across Alaska for the long term,” Trident Senior Vice President of Alaska Operations wrote.

