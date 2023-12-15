Applesauce pouches may have been intentionally contaminated, FDA official says

This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows...
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows three recalled applesauce products - WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches. (FDA via AP)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:42 AM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An official with the Food and Drug Administration said the lead contamination in recently recalled applesauce pouches may have been an “intentional act.”

Jim Jones, the agency’s deputy commissioner for human foods, told Politico the FDA is still investigating the matter, but so far, all signs point to someone in the supply chain contaminating the pouches on purpose.

The FDA said at least 65 children under the age of six have reported getting sick after eating fruit puree pouches sold under the Wanabana, Weis, and Schnucks brands.

According to the New Jersey Poison Control Center, contaminated spices are incredibly common. Sometimes it occurs naturally because of metals in soil, but other times, it’s intentional to add weight to a product.

Lead is toxic to humans at all levels. It can cause developmental delays in children, as well as head, stomach, and muscle aches.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cars are buried in an Anchorage neighborhood after the latest round of snow
State says it will meet deadlines to remove latest Anchorage snow; municipality says it may take a little longer
Polaris-employed snowmachiner involved in crash that killed 3 sled dogs owned by Jim Lanier
Family of Marshall woman insists she was murdered, but Troopers say evidence lacking
Family of Marshall woman insists she was murdered, but troopers say evidence lacking
NOAA Arctic Report Card
Record snow, changing salmon runs and a greener tundra linked to climate change
Trident Seafoods says it will close four seafood processing plants in Alaska including Kodiak
Alaska’s largest seafood processor announces restructuring of operations, including selling processing plants

Latest News

Gov. Dunleavy outlines funding priorities during FY 2025 proposed budget announcement
Gov. Dunleavy outlines funding priorities during FY 2025 proposed budget announcement
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
German shepherds scored No. 1 in 16 states and was among the most answered breed.
Survey says German shepherd is ranked ‘top dog’ in 16 states
FILE - Dolly Parton performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas...
Dolly Parton announces new restaurant at popular tourist destination