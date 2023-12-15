Cold ahead of another round of storms

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new storm is pushing closer to the state, impacting the Aleutian Chain with gusty winds and even a snow-rain mix. The high winds and snow are heading to southwest Alaska, where blizzard warnings are in effect.

Overnight lows for Anchorage will drop to single numbers, and could drop just below zero over East Anchorage. The city has had 60 inches of snow so far this winter, 20 of that in the month of December, 40 inches in November! Wow!

The interior will see sub-zero temperatures, and a short window of sunshine Friday.

Southeast Alaska will see another round of snow and rain. A winter storm warning expires at 11 pm Thursday for Haines and Skagway, and the Haines and Klondike highways.

