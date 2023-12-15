Fairview Community council levels with the municipality on warming shelter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Fairview Community Council meeting attracted dozens of community members on Thursday, with many voicing opinions against the controversial proposed warming center. The council has not officially taken a position on the center yet, but many community members joining the meeting at the Fairview Recreation Center shared their opinions without hesitation.

The meeting comes just days after the municipal Housing and Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson said there were no longer plans to move forward with the warming center. She pointed to concerns from neighbors and doubts about the possible operator of the proposed facility, Graceful Touch Transitional Services, who she says had no proof of insurance.

Johnson was among those who joined the meeting Thursday night to hear more of the Fairview community’s perspective of the center and answer some questions.

“We had a proposed warming center in Fairview and there’s a multitude of things that have to occur in order for that to operate under a municipal contract,” Johnson said. “The main component that we’re worried about right now is ... for them to meet the requirements that the municipality requires for insurance standards. That is yet to have been met.”

Johnson believes the municipality will not support the funding of a warming center in the future due to its priority of implementing the Next Step initiative. She mentioned their focus will be on housing the Anchorage homeless over providing temporary shelter.

SJ Klein, the council’s vice president, spoke in opposition to the center and mentioned there were other community members that were vehemently against the proposal. Klein spoke to Fairview’s previous experience of dealing with what they felt were poorly managed homeless facilities like the Sullivan Arena.

“I don’t doubt that their hearts are in the right place, but yeah, when they come in ill-prepared to deal with the population that they’re talking about dealing with and really unprepared with the impacts it would have on the community and totally insensitive to the PTSD our neighborhood’s dealt with, they really have no right to operate in our neighborhood,” Klein said.

Graceful Touch Transitional Services director Stephanie Williams and others were still hopeful that the project could come to fruition. Williams tried to defend her organization from community members who said that they were not fully equipped to operate the warming center.

During the debate, most community members were against the center as they had safety concerns and other issues. Only a few of those in attendance testified in favor of the center.

A resolution was introduced at the meeting to oppose the warming center at the location of 1536 Gamble St. or the location of the operator. It will be voted on at the next Fairview Community Council meeting on Jan. 11.

