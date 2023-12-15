Family of Marshall woman insists she was murdered, but troopers say evidence lacking

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The last time someone in the family heard from Kimberly Fitka O’Domin, she was telling her mother on the phone that she was washing the blood out of her mouth after being punched.

Fitka O’Domin lived in the Yukon River town of Marshall, in Southwest Alaska.

“She had been hit in the face and when my grandma was getting ready to go down to check on her, she said that she was going to go and break up a fight and she hung up with my grandma, and that was the last time any of us ever talked to her,” said Christian Charlie, Fitka O’Domin’s oldest son.

Little is known for sure about what happened to her over the next few hours, but about two weeks later her body was found by fishermen in the Yukon River about 30 miles from Emmonak.

“There is proof she fought to the very end of her life,” cousin Kaelyn Fitka said. “And that’s why we’re here. She fought for her life; we’ll continue it for her justice and her story.”

The 40-year-old mother of seven was last seen June 15 and reported missing the next day. Her body was located in the river on June 27.

Her death was later ruled as a drowning.

At the time, Alaska State Troopers said, the river had been running high and fast and that there was no evidence to suggest Fitka O’Domin had been murdered.

But some members of her family have complaints about the death investigation by troopers, including what they described as a callous attitude by the investigators during the search and taking too long to get to the small community.

“They left as fast as they came,” Kaelyn Fitka said. “It felt lawless — very lawless — and we don’t want that to ever happen again.”

They say blood and evidence of a struggle were destroyed by the time officers arrived.

Alaska State Troopers dispute that.

“We have yet to be able to uncover any direct links to any credible information to support that a crime has occurred,” Alaska Bureau of Investigation Commander Tony Wegrzyn said.

Troopers also say that even when they weren’t in the area at the start of the search for Fitka O’Domin, officers were still investigating.

Troopers say in addition to no evidence of a crime, toxicology showed Fitka O’Domin had a high blood alcohol level.

“She was a 2.90 on BAC, her blood alcohol content, and she had high levels of isopropyl alcohol in her bloodstream as well, which means she was ingesting either hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol,” Wegrzyn said.

An accidental drowning seems most likely to investigators.

Two of Fitka O’Domin’s children and her cousin say the family collected evidence of a struggle themselves that included blood.

Troopers say they interviewed the person who was accused of hitting Fitka O’Domin in the mouth and other men the family thinks hurt her.

“We talked to the person that punched her in the face, they admitted that they punched in their face. She didn’t have any injuries consistent with that, as far as the autopsy is concerned that I’m aware of, but it’s not contested that she was hit indirectly — not directly. ... The person was intoxicated trying to hit another person and accidentally hit Kimberly. That is not a fact that’s in dispute — we know that.”

Some family members also claim troopers would have worked harder and with more urgency had Fitka O’Domin been white, rather than an Alaska Native.

“It’s not necessarily a special case, because even since we’ve spoken out about it, we’ve been approached by numerous families, telling us about their experiences with the troopers, how their family members went missing and how they’re dismissed and how they never got their proper investigations either. And years down the line of wondering about answers on their families and I think it’s just pretty unacceptable to be treating our people with such lack of urgency and importance,” said son Christian Charlie.

But Wegrzyn strongly disputed that contention.

“That’s unfortunate. Because I told the family to their face: I don’t care what race, religion, color you are, God you pray to, your case is going to be handled like every other case, and we’re going to dump every single resource and we’re going to leverage every single possible resource that we have at our disposal,” Wegrzyn said.

Wegrzyn says investigators remain open to considering any new evidence.

Meanwhile, Fitka O’Domin’s family pledges to keep the pressure on troopers to file charges.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.