Gov. Dunleavy outlines funding priorities during FY 2025 proposed budget announcement

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From education to housing, food security, transportation and your safety, Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Thursday shared his vision for how he wants state money to be spent for the next fiscal year.

The total budget amount is $13.9 billion, with a budget deficit of $987 million due to reduced oil prices and production. The governor said this will be covered by a draw from the Constitutional Budget Reserve and the Statutory Budget Reserve.

Dunleavy was asked if he considered tackling the deficit through the implementation of a statewide sales tax. Earlier this year, the governor floated the idea of introducing a 2% sales tax.

“So we talked about a full fiscal plan. We worked with a lot of the Legislature last year. I think there was momentum last year. You know, we’re now in an election year, I don’t know how much momentum is going to occur this year. We are open to having those conversations on how to address financing state government well into the future,” Dunleavy said.

The governor mentioned that inflation has increased more than 20% since he came into office in December of 2018, but the FY 2025 operating budget continues his administration’s effort to contain the cost of the state government. His proposed budgets have limited agency growth to approximately 1% per year since FY 2019, well below inflation during that time, he said.

“We are putting into the budget a full PFD at $2.3 billion,” Dunleavy said. “It’s [inflation] taking a bite out of everybody’s pocketbook. So we’re hoping that we can keep the PFD as high as possible to help Alaskans afford groceries or fuel.”

Some of the governor’s budget priorities include public safety, with more than $55 million in statewide support. That funding will be dedicated to village public safety officers, and things such as crimes against children and investigating murdered Indigenous people.

Other priorities include housing, with $62 million going to housing programs, and a plan to support the Alaska Marine Highway by matching funds from the Ferry Grant Program with federal toll credits.

Additionally, he talked about investments in food security. The governor said $5 million will go toward food banks and pantries across Alaska, and $8.8 million in funding for 30 permanent, full-time Eligibility Technician positions within the Department of Health to process SNAP applications.

Commissioner for the Department of Health Heidi Hedberg said there are about 154 employees who are now dedicated to processing these applications. Their goal is to process between 950 to 1,200 applications each week.

“I think you’re all aware of the impacts of inflation on society today. But that is driving more people to seek more food stamp applications — driving up our application process,” Dunleavy’s chief-of-staff Tyson Gallagher said.

But one of the governor’s biggest focuses today was education, with a roughly $1.2 billion investment in K-12 education.

As he rolled out the next budget year’s plan, the governor spoke about money budgeted per student, known as the base student allocation, or BSA.

“The budget we’re rolling out right now has no increase in the BSA, want to make that clear. That does not mean there won’t be an increase in the BSA. It’s just that in this budget roll up there is not,” Dunleavy said.

Dunleavy wants to see education money spent looking at teacher salaries by studying if bonuses will keep them from leaving Alaska. He said the question has always been whether we put money into BSA or whether the state puts money in other areas of public education.

“We introduced the bill last year, for example, that would put money in the pockets of classroom teachers. We came up with three tiers in that bill. One tier is rural Alaska, generally speaking, high turnover, and with some performance issues. What we are advocating for is if this is passed, it’d be a three-year research model to determine if compensation truly does make a difference in recruiting and retaining teachers,” Dunleavy said.

“A classroom teacher could take home at the end of the year, as part of this research model, $15,000 each. Some of our smaller school districts in less remote areas, teachers would be able to take home $10,000 in their pockets if this bill is passed, and in our urban areas, which has less turnover, and less problems recruiting, $5,000. This bill is about $58 million. It’s much lower than what some are advocating for in an increase in the BSA. But again, just want to make sure that folks know that when this budget goes out, there is not an increase in the BSA, there’s not a decrease.”

In total, Dunleavy said his budget set aside $1.5 million for teacher recruitment, retention, certification and apprenticeship development. The governor was asked why his plan gives money directly to teachers rather than increasing the BSA.

“We need teachers to be able to say, ‘I want to go to Alaska. I want to come here and stay in Alaska,’ and it’s really a research piece to see if in fact that does get people and keep them here. If it does, then we’ve solved that issue in terms of a question: ‘Is money and how much [money] a real factor for classroom teachers to want to come here and stay here,’” Dunleavy said.

He was also asked how his plan helps schools in the Anchorage School District, whose leaders say are facing a nearly $100 million deficit.

Recently, Superintendent Jharett Bryantt said the district is facing an even larger budget deficit this year due to rising costs. He blames the shortfall on the district receiving funding equal to the amount given six years ago.

He said the expected shortfall is already millions more than last year’s deficit, which prompted the district to close a school, reduce staff and receive one-time state funding and federal aid. Bryantt adds that the district is also considering dipping into its savings.

Dunleavy was asked if he had intentions to look into the huge deficit and come up with solutions.

“The first step in that is, the school districts are required to give us their fund balances in all of their funds. And that was part of the language that was passed last year,” Dunleavy said. “We just received the data yesterday. We have to go through it, we have to look at it, we have to see what the status is of those funds.

“You know, when you go to a bank and you want to build a house, you don’t walk into the bank and say, ‘Hey, I need a million dollars.’ OK? A bank doesn’t give you a million dollars. They ask you what’s in your accounts? What’s in your savings accounts? Do you have a job? How much do you get paid, etc.? We have the same fiduciary responsibility to make sure that what is being said is actually what’s happening.”

In a statement, Bryantt said he was “disappointed”:

Underfunding of public education in our state is reaching crisis levels. Districts across Alaska are struggling to attract and retain teachers and classroom support positions due to wages and benefits that cannot compete with those offered in the Lower 48. This directly results in lower student outcomes and larger class sizes. ASD has hundreds of open positions that it struggles to fill because of how prospective educators view current conditions of the profession in Alaska. For example, the last time ASD was forced to issue layoff notices to teachers, a third of those certificated professionals left Alaska altogether - taking with them their talents and families. This is how a community fails. I know we can and must do better. The quality of education that districts are able to provide is being eroded by inflation and the state shirking its constitutionally mandated duty to maintain a system of schools that thrives. ASD is doing its part to produce a balanced budget for FY 2025. However, the choices we are faced with making will likely result in larger class sizes and fewer programs for students. It is my hope we can reverse the current trends and show the nation that Alaska values public education and children of our future. Communities that invest in education are those that thrive and grow, and that is what I want for Anchorage."

Public Safety

10 additional Village Public Safety Officer positions and VPSO salary increases

Three new investigators at Alaska State Troopers focused on crimes against children

Four investigators at AST fully dedicated to investigating missing and murdered Indigenous persons

Acquisition of a single engine turbine-powered all weather aircraft (Pilatus PC-12NG) for statewide Public Safety operations

Replacement of a patrol vessel for Southeast Alaska to respond to emergencies, search and rescue operations, and enforce laws and regulations protecting coastal Alaska communities.

Education

Statutory funding for school districts according to the Foundation Program, Pupil Transportation, and School Debt Reimbursement formulas in statute.

$8.3 million for school construction and major maintenance.

$5 million for the Alyeska Reading Academy and Institute.

$1.5 million for Teacher Recruitment, Retention, Certification and Apprenticeship Development.

$1.5 million for continued Career and Technical Education Initiative.

Food Security

Funding for 30 permanent, full-time Eligibility Technician positions within the Department of Health to process SNAP applications.

$5 million to food banks and food pantries across Alaska to increase food security.

Housing

$25 million for Alaska Housing Finance Corporation Downpayment Assistance Grants primarily utilizing AHFC dividends.

$62.6 million for AHFC annual housing programs.

The Governor’s FY2025 proposed budget also includes investments in infrastructure and economic development providing both immediate and long-term benefits to Alaskans.

Transportation

Matching funds for Alaska Marine Highway ferry replacement grants using Federal toll credits.

$2.5 million for Statewide PFAS Fleetwide Equipment Foam Replacement.

$915,000 for contracted urban snow removal when unexpected snowfall exceeds existing operational capacity.

Law

$1.9 million and 10 positions to expand consumer protection investigations, address child protection cases, assist with drug prosecutions and assist with grand jury investigations.

$2 million to support continued statehood defense efforts across multiple agencies.

