Latest state revenue report forecasts decline

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The total amount of money the state makes each year is expected to take an annual decline, according to the latest forecast from the Alaska Department of Revenue.

Department Commissioner Adam Crum announced Thursday that the revenue that is expected to come in for fiscal year 2024 — which includes the state’s oil production forecast — will be around $6.5 billion, continuing a trend of annual revenue decline for Alaska. The state pulled in about $6.9 billion for FY 2022.

Despite the small drop in expected revenue from the last fully reported fiscal year, the fall 2023 forecast shows a rise in expected revenue from the spring 2023 forecast, up by $228 million between the two forecasts for 2024. For FY 2025, the revised forecast increased by $79 million.

The report said that Alaska is expected to receive $3 billion in FY 2024 from Unrestricted General Fund revenue, not accounting for money from the Permanent Fund Earnings Reserve, which is what dictates the annual PFD check for Alaskan residents.

The revenue department forecasted about $3.5 billion from the Permanent Fund for FY 2024, about 54% of the state’s total revenue for next year. The state said it expects the Permanent Fund to contribute between 54% to 62% to the General Fund for each year in the next decade.

The Permanent Fund takes into account average oil production and the average price of a barrel of oil, which the state expects will see a fall in prices; going from $86.63 in FY 2023 to a forecasted $82.39 per barrel in FY 2024 and $76.00 per barrel in FY 2025. The state said it expects the average price for a barrel of oil to stabilize around $70 by FY 2033.

Production for Alaska North Slope oil averaged 479,400 barrels per day, according to the state, but is expected to drop to 470,300 daily barrels for FY 2024 and 463,800 for FY 2025, a drop of 3.3% in total production over the next two years.

The state forecasted a reversal after that, however, expecting a surge back up to 633,000 barrels per day by FY 2033.

