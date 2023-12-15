Students from Kusilvak Career Academy tour JBER before returning to Lower Yukon

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (KTUU) - It was the last day of school for students with the Kusilvak Career Academy (KCA) this week. On Friday, many of them fly back to their villages in Southwest Alaska after spending nine weeks at the residential boarding school in Anchorage.

The academy, which opened its doors over four years ago, is a program for 11th and 12th graders from the Lower Yukon School District. The district’s Career and Technical Education and Residential Director, Conrad Woodhead, said the idea of the academy stemmed from trying to close the equity gap between rural school district students and urban.

“For a lot of our students, they haven’t spent a lot of time in Anchorage,” Woodhead said. “So building those urban living skills is really important for them to be successful when they find themselves after high school.”

On Thursday, the students enrolled in the fourth quarter of the 2023 school year toured Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson with members of the Alaska National Guard.

The tour included walk-throughs of prominent military aircraft, such as a C-17 Globemaster III with the 144 Airlift Squadron, an H-60 helicopter with the 210th Rescue Squadron, as well a C-130 tour with the 211th Rescue Squadron.

The kids got to sit in the cockpits and explore the aircraft while talking to guard members about the work they do.

It was the first time on JBER for Aubrey Agwiak, a high school senior from Emmonak. She’s thinking of joining the military after she graduates in the spring.

“I didn’t know it was this big,” Agwiak said about the base. “It’s pretty cool to be here and like, see what I could possibly get myself into.”

This is also Agwiak’s first session with KCA. She said she fell behind in her schooling during her sophomore year, and that the academy has helped her make up the credits she missed.

The support from KCA staff is what has left the biggest impression on her since enrolling. She’s considering coming back for another quarter before she graduates.

“I’d really recommend going to KCA as a Native student that lives in a small town village because it’s a very good opportunity to meet new people and see new places,” Agwiak said.

Although Agwiak is excited to be heading back home, she said the program has opened her eyes to the world outside her village.

Woodhead said the program tries to expose the students to as many different trades during their time at KCA so they’re better educated and prepared for life after high school.

“We’ve had kids join the Army National Guard, we’ve had kids go to college — whether it be UAA or UAF — we’ve had kids go to refrigeration school down in the Lower 48,” Woodhead said. “That’s our goal, is to be able to set our kids up to be successful no matter where they end up.”

During any given quarter, Woodhead said the academy has anywhere between 30-45 students enrolled at a time. Since its inception, the school has filled over 550 session slots with around 380 individual students throughout its young life.

Many students opt to return to the school multiple times throughout their junior and senior years. This current group marks the 20th session KCA has completed.

