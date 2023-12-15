Taco Bell testing new frozen coffees, shakes

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.
Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.(CNN, TACO BELL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:20 PM AKST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is testing out some new drinks.

The fast-food chain has introduced frozen coffee and sweet shakes to its menu.

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors, such as Mexican chocolate, dulce de leche, churro and spiced vanilla.

“We are constantly listening to what our fans are craving next and we are thrilled to offer them a frozen creation that’s just as delicious and desirable as their favorite menu item,” Taco Bell U.S. chief marketing officer Taylor Montgomery said.

They cost about $4 each.

For now, the new drinks are only available at two locations in Southern California.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polaris-employed snowmachiner involved in crash that killed 3 sled dogs owned by Jim Lanier
According to Alaska 511, the surface conditions in Anchorage feature deep and drifting snow....
Difficult snow conditions causing school closures, congestion, slick roads across Anchorage
Alaska State Troopers patch
2 missing snowmachiners found dead outside Nome
JP-Warnings-Advisories 12-12-23
A big winter storm hits Alaska
Cars are buried in an Anchorage neighborhood after the latest round of snow
State says it will meet deadlines to remove latest Anchorage snow; municipality says it may take a little longer

Latest News

This Jan. 27, 2021 image provided by The Tate Record shows a Senatobia Police vehicle in front...
Black child, 10, sentenced to probation and a book report for urinating in public
A KCA student watches as a helicopter takes off outside the hangar of the 210th Rescue...
Students from Kusilvak Career Academy tour JBER before returning to Lower Yukon
Family of Marshall woman insists she was murdered, but Troopers say evidence lacking
Family of Marshall woman insists she was murdered, but troopers say evidence lacking
Trident Seafoods says it will sell four processing plants in Alaska including operations in...
Trident Seafoods announces restructuring of Alaskan operations including selling processing plants