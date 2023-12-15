Troopers seize $220K in narcotics and alcohol; 3 Utqiagvik women face charges

Morning FastCast Dec. 15, 2023
By Paul Choate
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:35 PM AKST|Updated: seconds ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A multi-day trafficking and bootlegging bust resulted in the seizure of more than $220,000 in illegal drugs and alcohol bound for Utqiagvik, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

In total, the Alaska State Troopers Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit seized 259 grams of methamphetamine, 48 grams of fentanyl powder, 600 counterfeit fentanyl pills and 100 bottles of alcohol.

Between Dec. 8 and Dec. 11, 28-year-old Christina Frantz, 37-year-old Salomi Nageak and 41-year-old Jessika Hopson, all of Utqiagvik, were arrested in Anchorage. Each faces multiple charges of misconduct involving a controlled substance.

The three women were confined in the Hiland Mountain Correctional Center.

Troopers say there are other investigations active and ongoing related to drug trafficking and bootlegging.

