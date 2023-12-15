Unsettled weather returns, with more snow building into Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following a sunny and cold day across Southcentral, snow is quickly returning back to the region. While no winter weather alerts are in place across Southcentral, we’ll see decent accumulation through the day, adding onto what is already the snowiest season to date. At 60.5″ of snowfall, Anchorage has already seen ~80% of our average seasonal snowfall of 77.9″. It’s certainly been a wild start to the snow season, and winter hasn’t even officially begun.

Blizzard warnings are in effect for Southwest Alaska, with the Yukon Delta and Gambell/St. Lawrence seeing a winter weather advisory. 2 to 7 inches of snow will fall in these areas, with the biggest impacts being blowing snow and visibility down to less than a quarter of a mile. Be prepared for the possibility of difficult travel conditions.

Snow will spread northward through the day, with many areas seeing 1 to 3 inches of snowfall. Some localized heavier amounts will occur through East Anchorage, the Anchorage/Eagle River Hillside, areas of the Valley north of Wasilla and Palmer and through the Copper River Basin. It’s these locations that could see in excess of 5″ of snowfall. As with any snow event, snow totals will vary across Southcentral. Some areas will see significantly more snow than others, so be prepared for difficult travel conditions. One thing that can be said about this event is that it is fast moving, with snow coming to an end into the evening hours.

The unsettled weather stays with us into the weekend, although we’ll catch a break for the first part of Saturday. With quieter weather expected tonight into Saturday afternoon, one could see the Aurora should clouds break into the night. With a KP 5 predicted, if the aurora pops it should provide some stunning views. Clear skies through the night will be few and far between across the state, but the potential is there where clouds do break.

With unsettled weather remaining in the forecast, temperatures are once again set to climb back into the 20s. The warmest day of the next seven looks to be this weekend, where highs Sunday will warm into the upper 20 and lower 30s. It’s possible that coastal regions of Southcentral could see some areas of wintry mix as we welcome in the weekend, with the warmer weather moving into the region.

Southcentral isn’t the only one dealing with the nonstop wintry weather, as the unsettled weather is impacting Southeast as well. Daily highs will stay in the 30s with areas of wintry mix sticking around in the forecast for the panhandle. The weekend looks to bring periodic rain and snow for Southeast, with most of the active weather impacting the Northern Inner Channels.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.