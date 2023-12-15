U.S. SuperTour at Kincaid Park features top local and national talent

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Recent snowfall in the Southcentral came at the right time for hundreds of the country’s top high school, collegiate and professional skiers competing in the U.S. SuperTour ski races, with the first stop in Anchorage at the premiere Kincaid Park.

The SuperTour is considered one step below the World Cup Tour, with skiers competing this week in Alaska vying for a chance to make the world circuit later in the season.

Tuesday featured a 1.4-kilometer freestyle sprint, where Canadian Maximillian Hollman of Big Thunder Nordic and Samantha Smith of Sun Valley SEF powered through constant snowfall to come away with victories.

The course and field opened up Wednesday with a 10K classic interval start, where it was a podium finish for Anchorage’s Hunter Wonders. The former South Anchorage Wolverine clocked in at 27 minutes, 15.8 seconds for a third-place finish. The longtime APU skier temporarily retired after a strong World Cup performance last season, but at 25 years old, he believes he still has plenty of wax left on those skis.

”‘I kind of had a breakthrough season last year, I got 11th on the World Cup and 16th and a couple other top-30 results and I feel like I just maybe left too much on the table last year,” Wonders said, skiing on his backyard trails again. “I am not expecting anything crazy this year given I didn’t do that much training.”

“Working the summer there were several rainy mornings where I am like, ‘Ha! I am glad I am not roller skiing today,’ but I missed it a lot.”

Chugiak grad and fellow APU skier Michael Earnhart placed fifth overall in the 10K classic, with full results here.

In the women’s race, hometown program UAA saw four top-22 finishes, led by Astrid Stav’s time of 32:10.

The races feature some of the top collegiate ski programs in the nation like the University of Utah, Colorado, Dartmouth and Montana State University, serving as a homecoming for some Bobcats, including Anchorage’s Joel Power and Kai Meyers on the men’s team.

On the women’s side, 2022 Palmer High graduates Rosie Whittington-Evans and Katey Houser teamed up in Bozeman for their collegiate skiing experience. However, if you had asked them while they were growing up together in Palmer about their respective futures, they didn’t necessarily see themselves being teammates again.

“Katey and I sometimes really butt[ed] heads in high school because of the competition,” Whittington-Evans said.

“I feel like it was less butting heads and more just this rivalry together — but on the same team,” Houser added. “We never really were thinking about other people other than each other, who is going to come out on top.”

“It is so different now,” Whittington-Evans jumped in.

“Because we are at the bottom,” Houser chimed in with a laugh. “So we are like, ‘Sweet, we can reverse podium together.’”

Houser and many of the other collegiate skiers are hammering home the term student-athlete as they study and take final exams this week.

There will be a break in action before the SuperTour and Besh Cup Series pick up again at Kincaid Park on Saturday and Sunday.

