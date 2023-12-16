Howard Weaver, cherished editor at Anchorage Daily News in the 1980s, dies at 73

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An honest, wise, old soul, along with a mentor, coach and outstanding journalist — these are some of the many words shared on Friday by friends and colleagues describing Howard Weaver.

The former Anchorage Daily News editor passed away on Thursday at his Sacramento home at the age of 73 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Weaver helped the paper take home multiple Pulitzer Prizes and shaped Alaska journalism at a formidable time from the 1970s through 1992.

Former KTUU News Director John Larson calls Weaver a longtime friend and mentor, even though at the time Larson was at the “competition,” Channel 2 News. Larson says the former ADN editor pushed every journalist to be better.

“Unbelievably smart, unbelievably focused, talented, driven and his ability to inspire the people that worked with him at the Anchorage Daily News was unparalleled and then I caught it on the rebound,” Larson said.

Weaver inspired a generation of journalists to do it right.

“You just try and adapt to do what you have to do to get the paper out the next day,” Weaver said in an archived interview.

This often meant pouring time and effort into helping those who worked alongside him.

“It was all by example, I mean, he held up the light. I remember someone talking about him who worked with him and he goes into the newsroom and holds the light up and just says, ‘How good can we be? Let’s go! Go get ‘em!’”

It was Weaver’s passing that brought longtime friends and journalism colleagues Michael Carey, Patrick Dougherty and John McKay together on Friday, reminiscing about the man they referred to as the most significant force in Alaska journalism.

“Bringing good, solid, responsible journalism, ethical modern journalism to Alaska and there’s nobody like him,” McKay said.

“The values he imparted of the importance of honest, determined, clear and fair journalism — although people will definitely disagree about what fair is — he set the standard and nobody else has come close to it,” Carey said.

“There are people who are practicing journalists today who probably don’t know Howard’s name who are being taught by people who were taught by Howard,” Dougherty said.

Weaver provided lessons on how to get answers for the community he served, and in his case, the community he loved and called home for a lifetime.

“He cared about his community, he cared about his friends, he cared about journalism. And, fortunately, he was good at it so caring about it meant that we all got the benefit out of all these things,” McKay said.

Weaver said he never expected to work so long for newspapers; many of those around him were happy that things worked out for him.

“He was just a lifelong mentor – funny, spiritual, ethical wonderful,” Larson said.

