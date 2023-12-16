Howard Weaver, cherished editor at Anchorage Daily News in the 1980s, dies at 73

Howard Weaver, cherished editor at Anchorage Daily News 1980s, dies at 73
By Rebecca Palsha
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:18 PM AKST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An honest, wise, old soul, along with a mentor, coach and outstanding journalist — these are some of the many words shared on Friday by friends and colleagues describing Howard Weaver.

The former Anchorage Daily News editor passed away on Thursday at his Sacramento home at the age of 73 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Weaver helped the paper take home multiple Pulitzer Prizes and shaped Alaska journalism at a formidable time from the 1970s through 1992.

Former KTUU News Director John Larson calls Weaver a longtime friend and mentor, even though at the time Larson was at the “competition,” Channel 2 News. Larson says the former ADN editor pushed every journalist to be better.

“Unbelievably smart, unbelievably focused, talented, driven and his ability to inspire the people that worked with him at the Anchorage Daily News was unparalleled and then I caught it on the rebound,” Larson said.

Weaver inspired a generation of journalists to do it right.

“You just try and adapt to do what you have to do to get the paper out the next day,” Weaver said in an archived interview.

This often meant pouring time and effort into helping those who worked alongside him.

“It was all by example, I mean, he held up the light. I remember someone talking about him who worked with him and he goes into the newsroom and holds the light up and just says, ‘How good can we be? Let’s go! Go get ‘em!’”

It was Weaver’s passing that brought longtime friends and journalism colleagues Michael Carey, Patrick Dougherty and John McKay together on Friday, reminiscing about the man they referred to as the most significant force in Alaska journalism.

“Bringing good, solid, responsible journalism, ethical modern journalism to Alaska and there’s nobody like him,” McKay said.

“The values he imparted of the importance of honest, determined, clear and fair journalism — although people will definitely disagree about what fair is — he set the standard and nobody else has come close to it,” Carey said.

“There are people who are practicing journalists today who probably don’t know Howard’s name who are being taught by people who were taught by Howard,” Dougherty said.

Weaver provided lessons on how to get answers for the community he served, and in his case, the community he loved and called home for a lifetime.

“He cared about his community, he cared about his friends, he cared about journalism. And, fortunately, he was good at it so caring about it meant that we all got the benefit out of all these things,” McKay said.

Weaver said he never expected to work so long for newspapers; many of those around him were happy that things worked out for him.

“He was just a lifelong mentor – funny, spiritual, ethical wonderful,” Larson said.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Marshall woman insists she was murdered, but Troopers say evidence lacking
Family of Marshall woman insists she was murdered, but troopers say evidence lacking
Cars are buried in an Anchorage neighborhood after the latest round of snow
State says it will meet deadlines to remove latest Anchorage snow; municipality says it may take a little longer
Polaris-employed snowmachiner involved in crash that killed 3 sled dogs owned by Jim Lanier
Trident Seafoods says it will close four seafood processing plants in Alaska including Kodiak
Alaska’s largest seafood processor announces restructuring of operations, including selling processing plants
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Gov. Dunleavy outlines funding priorities during FY 2025 proposed budget announcement
Gov. Dunleavy outlines funding priorities during FY 2025 proposed budget announcement
Alaska Airlines to acquire Hawaiian Airlines in $1.9 billion deal- what changes Alaskans...
Alaska Airlines to acquire Hawaiian Airlines in $1.9 billion deal
Each year, the Alaska Department of Fish and Games receives several reports of people feeding...
Fish and Game warns hand-feeding moose can result in legal actions and danger
File Photo: A person makes a donation to The Salvation Army by placing cash into a red kettle.
Mystery gift shows up in Salvation Army kettle