Mystery gift shows up in Salvation Army kettle

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s becoming quite the tradition, but one that remains shrouded in mystery. Maj. Kevin Bottjen, the officer for The Salvation Army Mat-Su Valley Corps, learned Dec. 9, that another Krugerrand had made its way into one of the organization’s red kettles.

This marks the seventh consecutive year the gold, 1 oz coin made its way into the bottom of a kettle in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley. Bottjen said he was excited when he got the call from his colleague Janet Kincaid.

“She said ‘Kevin, we got another one!’ and I instantly knew what she was talking about,” Bottjen said.

A Krugerrand is a South African coin valued at about $2,000. Bottjen said they received two of them last year, meaning the donor - or donors - have given The Salvation Army about $16,000 in gold over the years.

Bottjen said he has no idea who is doing this, but he appreciates the anonymity.

“They’re doing it because they believe in what we’re doing, and that we can assist the Valley,” Bottjen said.

Bottjen said he hopes the mystery person knows how grateful he is to receive such a unique and valuable donation.

The organization sells the coins at spot gold prices to interested individuals. At one point, Bottjen said he believed it was the same coin getting donated each year because the same person kept buying them from the organization.

That was not the case.

“It’s a different coin, different year,” Bottjen said. “Because I’ve been tracking them since I’ve been here for five years and they are different coins.”

This year’s coin was minted in 1977. Bottjen said typically they receive coins minted in the early 80s.

The Salvation Army will continue its red kettle campaign through Dec. 23. According to Bottjen, there are still several bell-ringing shifts that need to be filled with volunteers.

