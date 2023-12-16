A snowy winter weather pattern persists

Weekend weather includes blizzard conditions
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:39 PM AKST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and Southcentral saw snow again Friday, with Anchorage collecting another 2.9 inches, sending the season total to 63.4 inches. So just when you think you have all the driveway snow under control, more snow falls.

The snow band will end Friday evening, but returns to southcentral as early as 5 p.m. Saturday.

Southwest Alaska will see blizzard conditions Saturday, from Dillingham to west of Dillingham. Winds will gust to 45 mph and snowfall of 4-6 inches is likely.

A winter storm warning for blizzard conditions is in effect from noon to 5 p.m. there Saturday.

High winds will develop over the northwest corner of the state later in the weekend. The Western Arctic coast could see gusts as high as 55 mph by Saturday night into Sunday. Blowing snow will lower visibility.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Marshall woman insists she was murdered, but Troopers say evidence lacking
Family of Marshall woman insists she was murdered, but troopers say evidence lacking
Cars are buried in an Anchorage neighborhood after the latest round of snow
State says it will meet deadlines to remove latest Anchorage snow; municipality says it may take a little longer
Polaris-employed snowmachiner involved in crash that killed 3 sled dogs owned by Jim Lanier
Trident Seafoods says it will close four seafood processing plants in Alaska including Kodiak
Alaska’s largest seafood processor announces restructuring of operations, including selling processing plants
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Aurora-Bethel-JoeJoe Prince 12-15-23
A snowy winter weather pattern persists
Unsettled weather returns, with more snow building into Southcentral
Unsettled weather returns, with more snow building into Southcentral
Unsettled weather returns, with more snow building into Southcentral
Unsettled weather returns, with more snow building into Southcentral
JP-Snowiest to date 12-14-23
Cold ahead of another round of storms