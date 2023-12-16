A snowy winter weather pattern persists

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and Southcentral saw snow again Friday, with Anchorage collecting another 2.9 inches, sending the season total to 63.4 inches. So just when you think you have all the driveway snow under control, more snow falls.

The snow band will end Friday evening, but returns to southcentral as early as 5 p.m. Saturday.

Southwest Alaska will see blizzard conditions Saturday, from Dillingham to west of Dillingham. Winds will gust to 45 mph and snowfall of 4-6 inches is likely.

A winter storm warning for blizzard conditions is in effect from noon to 5 p.m. there Saturday.

High winds will develop over the northwest corner of the state later in the weekend. The Western Arctic coast could see gusts as high as 55 mph by Saturday night into Sunday. Blowing snow will lower visibility.

