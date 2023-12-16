Weather Lab: Rabbit Creek students learn how to identify clouds on a satellite map

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey visited Rabbit Creek Elementary, where the third-grade students are learning about clouds.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM AKST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Can you identify a cumulus cloud in the sky? How about a cirrus or stratus?

In this week’s Weather Lab, Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey visited Rabbit Creek Elementary School where the third graders are working hard to learn about clouds and the water cycle.

Melissa showed them how to spot different types of clouds on a satellite, and why the temperature of air is so important in the development of storms.

Find all the Weather Lab episodes here!

