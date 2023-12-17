5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 2:56 PM AKST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – Arizona authorities said five children died after a fire broke out at a home Saturday evening.

Bullhead City officials said the fire was called in around 5 p.m. at a home located close to the Colorado River.

Officials said the five children were ages 13, 11, 5, 4 and 2 years old.

A police spokesperson said no adults were in the home at the time of the fire.

An investigation into the fire is underway, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers patch
Troopers seize $220K in narcotics and alcohol; 3 Utqiagvik women face charges
File Photo: A person makes a donation to The Salvation Army by placing cash into a red kettle.
Mystery gift shows up in Salvation Army kettle
Trident Seafoods says it will close four seafood processing plants in Alaska including Kodiak
Alaska’s largest seafood processor announces restructuring of operations, including selling processing plants
Family of Marshall woman insists she was murdered, but Troopers say evidence lacking
Family of Marshall woman insists she was murdered, but troopers say evidence lacking
Musher Mike Parker and his sled dogs of Northern Whites Kennel take off from Knik Lake,...
‘This is where they’d want to be’: Musher, 6 surviving dogs from snowmachine crash compete

Latest News

Alaskans honor fallen vets with annual wreath-laying event
Alaskans honor fallen vets will annual wreath-laying event
Anchorage Assembly discussed homeless pilot programs at work session
Assembly discusses homeless pilot programs at work session
Multiple people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in a...
Multiple people sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries after rollover crash in Colorado Springs parking lot
A late-year storm has unleashed heavy rain and gusty winds as it barrels up the East Coast.
Storm drenches Florida and South Carolina while heading up East Coast
A massive storm is expected to bring wind gusts and heavy rain across Florida affecting...
Storm preps: Massive storm system threatening millions