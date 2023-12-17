800 plunge into Goose Lake to benefit Special Olympics Alaska

Over 800 daring Alaskans took the plunge Saturday at Goose Lake, during the 15th annual Polar Plunge for the Special Olympics of Alaska.
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:13 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
“Everybody out here, they are all freezing for a reason,” Sarah Arts, the CEO and President of the Special Olympics of Alaska, said. “The polar plunge here in Alaska really is a unique experience. It’s truly polar.”

Plungers ranged from high school students, local businesses and a few daring participants. Everyone, according to Arts, had to raise at least $125, each, in order to take the shivering leap into the water. In total, Arts said, the event was able to raise more than $300,000. That money, she adds, will allow athletes from Special Olympics of Alaska be able to continue playing sports for free.

“This allows us to continue to have free programming for our athletes so there’s no barrier or economic barrier of any sort,” Arts said. “I’m just so thankful for everyone that participates, everyone that donates all of our sponsors that contribute. It’s a really amazing tribute to just the community of Alaska.”

