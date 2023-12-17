Assembly discusses homeless pilot programs at work session

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With a couple of months still left of winter, the Anchorage Assembly is exploring options for more stable living environments for Anchorage’s homeless population while hundreds of them stay in temporary shelters.

During a work session Friday, the Assembly heard feedback on two pilot programs that would cost the municipality a combined $2 million in alcohol tax money.

The Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness told the Assembly and the health department its Anchored Home Next Step pilot program would focus on transitioning 150 people over a year in emergency cold weather shelters into permanent housing.

“Houston has taken this model and housed over 33,000 people ... over the past six years so we’re really hoping that we can build on some of those successes and adapt it into the Anchorage area,” ACEH Chief Operations Officer Jessica Parks said.

Parks added the program helps break down the barriers that exist for homeless individuals by “unlocking” housing units that have previously not been available to them. To knock down those barriers, the program has a $500 incentive for landlords to hold units for its clients.

“Lack of income, inability to pay for an application fee or sometimes background check issues,” Parks said of the common housing barriers. “So we’re able to reduce those barriers and bring the units and the people together.”

Parks said someone who lacks an income will not be prevented from entering the program.

“People who have any kind of income or bring any kind of vouchers, those all require 30% of a person’s income to go towards that rent,” Parks said. “So as a person does have income coming in, they’ll pay a portion of that towards their rent.”

The other housing pilot looked at by the Assembly and health department received mixed reactions.

“It creates for me a lot of fear and a lot of uncertainty,” Assembly Chair Chris Constant said.

The Restorative and Reentry Services Pallet Shelter program would transition roughly 30 people into small portable housing units.

“This helps take those who are waiting for permanent supportive housing off of the streets, gives them a safe place to stay until better housing is available. And in some cases, there’s folks who are not ready and can’t function in regular housing at the moment. This gives a place where they can go,” Restorative and Reentry Services advocate Kenny Petersen said.

The provider told the health department and Assembly that it has not selected a location yet.

Considering how the proposed warming center location received pushback from the Fairview Community Council, the Assembly and health department said it would be better for the provider to find a location first before asking the city for approval.

“So having some sort of public process to let that neighborhood know that we are planning to move forward with a project would be really instrumental from our standpoint,” Housing and Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson said.

At the end of the meeting, Petersen expressed optimism for the future of the project.

“I think it’s going to be community members and churches and otherwise saying, ‘Please bring us one because we want to save lives and we want to be passionate and show our passion as a community,” Petersen said.

The Assembly says the two housing pilot programs will be discussed at the full Assembly meeting on Tuesday.

