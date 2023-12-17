‘This is where they’d want to be’: Musher, 6 surviving dogs from snowmachine crash compete

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mushers and sled dogs are some of the most resilient athletes you will find in sports. That was proven once again, this week, by Mike Parker and dogs from the Northern Whites Kennel.

Parker competed in the Alpine Creek Excursion Saturday, Dec. 9. The following Monday, what could be considered one a musher’s worst nightmares, occurred. The dog team was struck by a Polaris Snowmachine test rider on the Denali Highway Trail, killing three dogs.

Five days after the crash, Parker and six of the dogs that were involved in the crash are getting back on the trail.

”I want to make a statement about the resiliency of my dog team and myself and be out here to honor those dogs that aren’t with us anymore,” Parker said, Saturday, just an hour before competing in the Knik 100.

Those dogs are considered superstar athletes by Parker and staff with the Northern Whites Kennel. The dogs, one, a 4.5 pound male named John Lennon, Buttercup, a record-setting dog in the Nome Sign 40 race and Solo, the lone pup born in her litter, was described by Parker as a ‘once in a lifetime dog.’

“Just carrying the memories of these dogs, I have some things with them to help remind us and just carrying their memory down the trail. This is where they would want to be.” Parker said.

Parker gave a shoutout to the fallen dogs and the Lanier Family of Northern Whites Kennel as he took off from Knik Lake with his team.

“This is for John and Buttercup and Solo and Anna and Jim!” Parker shouted from the back of his sled.

The Knik 100 will conclude with the final 50 miles of the race Sunday.

