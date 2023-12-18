11 Alaska basketball programs, 1 Wash. school meet at 13th Doc Larson Roundball Classic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Six boys teams and six girls teams started their 2023-24 high school basketball season on Thursday at the 13th Doc Larson Roundball Classic in Wasilla.

The Colony Knights and Ridgeline Falcons (WA) were the last teams standing in their respective brackets on Saturday. Colony bested tournament host Wasilla, 49-46, in the girls championship before Ridgeline defeated West Anchorage, 71-58, in the boys.

Watch the video attached for scores from day one of the tournament featuring 11 teams from around Alaska plus one school from Washington state.

