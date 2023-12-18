Anchorage reaches 70 inches of snow this season with more in the forecast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another milestone was reached for Anchorage snowfall after back-to-back storms Friday and Saturday.

Anchorage is officially up to 70″ of snow for the season. The normal seasonal snowfall by December 17th. is 28.9 inches, and we’ve seen more than that in just the past 2 weeks.

More snow is in the forecast. While much of the state is seeing quiet weather compared to last week, there are still three separate disturbances headed for Southcentral that will bring chances for snow over the next three days.

The first is the weakest. Be prepared for scattered lighter snow showers in Anchorage and the Valley on Monday, with heavier snow near Seward into Portage Valley and in Valdez.

We’ll see better chances for snow across most of Southcentral Tuesday and again Wednesday morning followed by a break Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will hold in the mid-20s during the day and teens overnight this week, which is close to seasonal norms.

