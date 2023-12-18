Anchorage reaches 70 inches of snow this season with more in the forecast

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey’s weather update.
Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey's Sunday weather update for Alaska.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:03 PM AKST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another milestone was reached for Anchorage snowfall after back-to-back storms Friday and Saturday.

Anchorage is officially up to 70″ of snow for the season. The normal seasonal snowfall by December 17th. is 28.9 inches, and we’ve seen more than that in just the past 2 weeks.

More snow is in the forecast. While much of the state is seeing quiet weather compared to last week, there are still three separate disturbances headed for Southcentral that will bring chances for snow over the next three days.

The first is the weakest. Be prepared for scattered lighter snow showers in Anchorage and the Valley on Monday, with heavier snow near Seward into Portage Valley and in Valdez.

We’ll see better chances for snow across most of Southcentral Tuesday and again Wednesday morning followed by a break Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will hold in the mid-20s during the day and teens overnight this week, which is close to seasonal norms.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers patch
Troopers seize $220K in narcotics and alcohol; 3 Utqiagvik women face charges
File Photo: A person makes a donation to The Salvation Army by placing cash into a red kettle.
Mystery gift shows up in Salvation Army kettle
Trident Seafoods says it will close four seafood processing plants in Alaska including Kodiak
Alaska’s largest seafood processor announces restructuring of operations, including selling processing plants
Musher Mike Parker and his sled dogs of Northern Whites Kennel take off from Knik Lake,...
‘This is where they’d want to be’: Musher, 6 surviving dogs from snowmachine crash compete
Family of Marshall woman insists she was murdered, but Troopers say evidence lacking
Family of Marshall woman insists she was murdered, but troopers say evidence lacking

Latest News

Alaska Sunday weather update
Anchorage reaches 70 inches of snow season to date with more in the forecast
Aurora-Bethel-JoeJoe Prince 12-15-23
A snowy winter weather pattern persists
Aurora-Bethel-JoeJoe Prince 12-15-23
A snowy winter weather pattern persists
Unsettled weather returns, with more snow building into Southcentral
Unsettled weather returns, with more snow building into Southcentral