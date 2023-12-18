Final few days of Autumn bring additional rounds of snow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 70 inches of snowfall for the season, not only is Anchorage seeing the most seasonal snowfall to date, but we’re quickly closing in on our seasonal average of 77.9 inches of snowfall. It’s quite possible that by weeks end, parts of Southcentral could see an additional 4 to 8 inches of snowfall, which will bring our seasonal average to nearly 80 inches of snowfall in some parts.

While Monday is starting off on the quiet side, we’ll see an increased chance for isolated to scattered snow showers throughout the afternoon and evening hours, as snow builds into Prince William Sound. Much of the activity today will stay confined to the sound and through the eastern Kenai Peninsula, but inland locations could see a brief burst of snowfall later today. Should we manage to see some snowfall we’ll only see a trace to about an inch of accumulation, with some localized heavier amounts. It’s likely parts of Prince William Sound could pick up a couple of inches into the evening hours.

Active weather stays with us through the final days of Autumn, with Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing the best chance for snow accumulation for inland locations. With snow remaining in the forecast this week, it’s a great reminder to use caution on roads. Visibility concerns will be localized at times, with heavier snow leading to the potential for visibility down to a mile or less.

While Southcentral continues to see nonstop snow, Southeast will continue to hold onto active weather in the form of rain and snow. Much of today will remain on the dry side, as a ridge of high pressure is in the eastern Gulf of Alaska. With that said, the extreme Southern Inner Channels can expect to see some rain transitioning to a wintry mix overnight into Tuesday. This will set up the return to widespread rain and snow that will linger into Christmas weekend.

Speaking of Christmas, it will likely be a mild one for the eastern half of the state, as there is signs we could see warmer weather return. While temperatures drop into the low to mid 20s through the middle of the week, we should see highs rebound back near 30 as we welcome in Christmas Day.

Have a safe and happy week!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.