Fish and Game warns hand-feeding moose can result in legal actions and danger

By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:48 AM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Each year, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game receives several reports of people feeding moose. The department warns that hand-feeding a moose is both illegal and dangerous.

“They [moose] start approaching people and they can become aggressive when that next person doesn’t have a handout for them,” Fish and Game Wildlife Biologist Cory Stantorf said.

On Monday, an Alaska Wildlife Trooper saw Mitchell Drury, the owner of a Whole Latte’ Love Coffee shop in Anchorage, feeding pumpkins to a moose from the window line early in the morning, according to a trooper report.

Fish and Games officials say that feeding wild moose can result in fines of $320 or a misdemeanor charge of intentional feeding of wildlife.

Alaska Department of Fish and Game says moose numbers could be increasing in Anchorage Bowl, on roads

Drury, who received a citation and fine, declined an interview.

Fish and Game warns that illegally feeding moose can create a dangerous situation. Moose typically do not show aggression towards the person feeding them. Instead, they will show aggression towards the next person.

“The next person that it walks up to and doesn’t have a handout is likely to get stomped or injured because the moose do get aggressive if they don’t get fed and they’re used to it,” Stantorf said.

Stantorf adds that every year the department gets multiple reports of people being followed or chased by moose. This can lead to someone being injured, he said.

Furthermore, feeding a moose can be fatal for the animal, the department warns. The food being fed to it can disturb its digestive system.

“Their gut isn’t set up for that type of forage,” Stantorf said. “Their gut is ready for woody debris [and] roughage, and a pumpkin is neither of those.”

Fish and Game said that several moose are euthanized as a result of being hand-fed due to them becoming aggressive and habituated.

Anyone who observes someone feeding a moose is asked to contact Alaska State Troopers.

