Nikiski, Glennallen among winners on day one of Lady Archangels Tip-Off, an all-girls tournament featuring all four classifications

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:49 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Lady Archangels Tip-Off was the lone all-girls basketball tournament in the state this weekend as it welcomed eight schools from all four classifications. Watch the video attached for scores and highlights from day one of the tournament.

