Service Tip Off serves as tipoff for HS basketball around Alaska featuring 3 California schools

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first varsity high school basketball game of the 2023-24 season in Alaska saw a 73-44 Service High victory over Kodiak Wednesday afternoon, signifying the start of the high school basketball season in the state.

Here, find all the scores that followed over the next three days at the 44th annual Service Tip Off featuring seven schools from around Alaska and three talented California schools.

Saturday Scores:

Houston 67, Tikigaq 27

Mountain City 42, Kodiak 26

Valley View (CA) 73, Barrow 57

Hesperia 52, Thunder Mountain 35

Roosevelt (CA) 85, Service 49

Friday Scores:

Valley View (CA) 60, Kodiak 29

Mountain City 51, Houston 42

Barrow 68, Tikigaq 36

Roosevelt 102, Thunder Mountain 60

Hesperia (CA) 59, Service 40

Thursday Scores:

Thunder Mountain 67, Houston 43

Kodiak 64, Tikigaq 56

Roosevelt (CA) 91, Barrow 32

Hesperia (CA) 68, Mountain City 20

Service 67, Valley View (CA) 55

Wednesday Scores:

Service 73 , Kodiak 44

Valley View (CA) 72, Houston 33

Thunder Mountain 54, Mountain City 36

Hesperia (CA) 103, Tikigaq 33

Service 63, Barrow 38

