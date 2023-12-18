Service Tip Off serves as tipoff for HS basketball around Alaska featuring 3 California schools
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first varsity high school basketball game of the 2023-24 season in Alaska saw a 73-44 Service High victory over Kodiak Wednesday afternoon, signifying the start of the high school basketball season in the state.
Here, find all the scores that followed over the next three days at the 44th annual Service Tip Off featuring seven schools from around Alaska and three talented California schools.
Saturday Scores:
Houston 67, Tikigaq 27
Mountain City 42, Kodiak 26
Valley View (CA) 73, Barrow 57
Hesperia 52, Thunder Mountain 35
Roosevelt (CA) 85, Service 49
Friday Scores:
Valley View (CA) 60, Kodiak 29
Mountain City 51, Houston 42
Barrow 68, Tikigaq 36
Roosevelt 102, Thunder Mountain 60
Hesperia (CA) 59, Service 40
Thursday Scores:
Thunder Mountain 67, Houston 43
Kodiak 64, Tikigaq 56
Roosevelt (CA) 91, Barrow 32
Hesperia (CA) 68, Mountain City 20
Service 67, Valley View (CA) 55
Wednesday Scores:
Service 73 , Kodiak 44
Valley View (CA) 72, Houston 33
Thunder Mountain 54, Mountain City 36
Hesperia (CA) 103, Tikigaq 33
Service 63, Barrow 38
Watch the video below for scores and highlights from day one of the tournament
