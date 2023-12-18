Service Tip Off serves as tipoff for HS basketball around Alaska featuring 3 California schools

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM AKST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first varsity high school basketball game of the 2023-24 season in Alaska saw a 73-44 Service High victory over Kodiak Wednesday afternoon, signifying the start of the high school basketball season in the state.

Here, find all the scores that followed over the next three days at the 44th annual Service Tip Off featuring seven schools from around Alaska and three talented California schools.

Saturday Scores:

Houston 67, Tikigaq 27

Mountain City 42, Kodiak 26

Valley View (CA) 73, Barrow 57

Hesperia 52, Thunder Mountain 35

Roosevelt (CA) 85, Service 49

Friday Scores:

Valley View (CA) 60, Kodiak 29

Mountain City 51, Houston 42

Barrow 68, Tikigaq 36

Roosevelt 102, Thunder Mountain 60

Hesperia (CA) 59, Service 40

Thursday Scores:

Thunder Mountain 67, Houston 43

Kodiak 64, Tikigaq 56

Roosevelt (CA) 91, Barrow 32

Hesperia (CA) 68, Mountain City 20

Service 67, Valley View (CA) 55

Wednesday Scores:

Service 73 , Kodiak 44

Valley View (CA) 72, Houston 33

Thunder Mountain 54, Mountain City 36

Hesperia (CA) 103, Tikigaq 33

Service 63, Barrow 38

Watch the video below for scores and highlights from day one of the tournament

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers patch
Troopers seize $220K in narcotics and alcohol; 3 Utqiagvik women face charges
File Photo: A person makes a donation to The Salvation Army by placing cash into a red kettle.
Mystery gift shows up in Salvation Army kettle
Trident Seafoods says it will close four seafood processing plants in Alaska including Kodiak
Alaska’s largest seafood processor announces restructuring of operations, including selling processing plants
Family of Marshall woman insists she was murdered, but Troopers say evidence lacking
Family of Marshall woman insists she was murdered, but troopers say evidence lacking
Musher Mike Parker and his sled dogs of Northern Whites Kennel take off from Knik Lake,...
‘This is where they’d want to be’: Musher, 6 surviving dogs from snowmachine crash compete

Latest News

Musher Mike Parker and his sled dogs of Northern Whites Kennel take off from Knik Lake,...
‘This is where they’d want to be’: Musher, 6 surviving dogs from snowmachine crash compete
Haines Wrestling coaches explains the obstacles they overcame to get to state tournament
Channel 2 News Late Edition
Haines Wrestling makes quite the journey to state tournament
Channel 2 News Late Edition
Grace Grizzly Classic basketball tournament day one scores and highlights