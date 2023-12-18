‘Stop finding it, and start creating it’: Diverse speakers inspire new UAA graduates

Over 700 fall semester graduates join Seawolves alumni family
By Lex Yelverton
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:54 PM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More than 700 University of Alaska Anchorage graduates walked across the Alaska Airlines Center stage to accept diplomas on Sunday at the 2023 fall commencement ceremony, following a path set by more than 70,000 UAA alumni.

Many of the students worked tirelessly, earning their degrees through the many challenges that came with the COVID-19 pandemic.

UAA Chancellor Sean Parnell described graduation as a momentous occasion and a milestone in one’s personal and academic life.

“These are the students who experienced COVID, they went into that kind of isolated mode of education, then they rebuilt their community, they demonstrated their resilience, their determination, and we’re just so happy to be here celebrating them,” Parnell said.

Parnell believes it’s a day where everyone should celebrate who they are, what they’ve achieved and the opportunities awaiting them.

Student speaker Bay Alabdulbaqi also believed Sunday was an occasion for celebration. Alabdulbaqi was born and raised in Saudi Arabia and traveled to Anchorage with a scholarship to attend UAA.

“We’re all meant to be here together and we’re all meant to celebrate together and I know we’ve all been through so much, and it’s hard — college is hard, it’s not easy,” said Alabdulbaqi, who studied psychology and math and served with the Psychology Club and International Students Organization. “And that’s why we make a big deal out of it when we’re graduating.”

Both the student and graduate speakers offered powerful advice to those graduating and those thinking about pursuing an education.

“Whatever you’re trying to find, stop finding it and start creating it. You’re here for a reason, you have a vision that’s unique to you and believe in that vision, build community, ask for help; we cannot do this ourselves,” Alabdulbaqi said.

Alabdulbaqi said to her fellow graduates to keep transforming and growing, take what they’ve learned and make the world a better place.

Graduate speaker Cass Pook, 61, also shared the honor of addressing hundreds of fellow graduates.

Pook pursued studies in social work — first at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and then at UAA — after raising her children and serving the community of Sitka for many years.

“It’s never too late to get your education and I think some people think maybe their self-esteem is low or they feel like, ‘I can’t do it,’ and so I want to be the role model that says you can,” Pook said.

Parnell knows these UAA grads will be equipped to handle anything in pursuing their future goals.

“I know that our students are just going to create a bright future for themselves and for our state,” Parnell said.

Parnell says it’s called commencement because it marks the completion of a great achievement, and also a new beginning for graduates.

Many of the speakers also emphasized these students are ready to tackle their next chapter in life.

