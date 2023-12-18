Wasilla woman shoots intruder in defense of husband during deadly home invasion, troopers say

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman who troopers say was defending her husband in a home invasion shot and killed an intruder Sunday morning.

Alaska State Troopers said that 22-year-old Justice Beaudoin-Martinez of Houston was killed by a bullet fired by the unnamed female resident of the Wasilla home. Troopers said Beaudoin-Martinez had broken in and stabbed the man who also lived at the home around 9 a.m.

According to the report, neither the man nor the woman living there knew Beaudoin-Martinez, who stabbed the man in the arm in the initial struggle. Troopers did not specify the weapon used in the stabbing.

During the fracas, troopers say the woman grabbed a gun and fired a single shot that hit Beaudoin-Martinez, who ultimately died at the scene after live-saving measures were attempted by responding emergency crews.

“The scene investigation is consistent with an act of self-defense,” troopers wrote.

The man who was stabbed was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury, officials said. Next of kin for Beaudoin-Martinez was notified.

