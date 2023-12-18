When land, air and sea failed them, Haines wrestling still found a way to the state tournament

Haines wrestling makes quite the journey to state tournament
By Jordan Rodenberger and Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:48 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The journey to Friday and Saturday’s state wrestling tournament was not an easy one. Wrestlers went to extreme measures to make weight and be in the best shape possible while conquering other talented wrestlers in their region with the same goals just for a chance to place at state. These talented wrestlers often do whatever it takes to get the job done on the mat. And that is exactly what the Haines High School wrestling program had to do just to make it to Anchorage.

Stormy weather and seas erased the possibility of driving through Canada, flying, taking a helicopter and even hopping on the state ferry, forcing the team to possibly cancel their much-anticipated trip.

“We just went into full scramble [mode] — wrestling scramble mode — we called Coastal Helicopters, we called Temsco Helicopters. We talked to them about getting choppers. The kids were super excited like maybe we were going to fly out on helicopters,” Haines coach Jake Mason said.

But the helicopters, just like the small airlines in the area, could not safely handle the winter weather. The Glacier Bears began to realize they were probably going to be stuck in Haines while the rest of the state competed for championships.

That’s when a generous skipper with a 90-foot tender boat stepped in. The Haines man offered to bring the Glacier Bears coaches and their seven athletes — Hayden Jimenez, Colton Combs, Nolan and Leo Wald, Dalton Henry, James Stickler and Jackson Long — on his boat overnight down the Lynn Canal to Juneau.

“Going through [the canal] was pretty rough ... probably the roughest boat trip that I’ve ever had,” Mason said.

Once in Juneau, the team boarded a flight bound for Anchorage, only to have to wait on the Juneau tarmac for over an hour. If the flight was canceled, there would be no more flights that the team could take to Anchorage.

Eventually, the plane took off, just in time to make the tournament the following day.

“We coach because we love the kids and this is an amazing group — best Haines wrestling has ever had,” Mason said.

The coach’s words were backed up by his wrestlers as the Glacier Bears finished second overall behind Seward in the Division II team standings.

Haines had one state wrestling champion in its history entering the tournament. Dalton Henry changed that though after coming up victorious in the 160-pound finals. Leo Wald also made the finals in his weight class before settling for second overall in the 171-pound weight division.

“This program has built up so much in the last three-four years starting with the middle school program,” Wald said.

Jackson Long also represented his Southeast community well, making the podium (third place) in the 215-pound class. The senior was just as determined as his coaching staff to make the trip to the state tournament.

“It is really important, we worked really hard throughout four years of high school and especially this year,” Jackson said. “So just imagining we weren’t going to make it would be hard to deal with.”

Watch the video below to hear a retelling of the obstacles the team overcame to represent their town and school at the statewide tournament.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

