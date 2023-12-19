Additional snow will cushion Anchorage’s record snowfall

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The never-ending cycle of snow has led to Anchorage seeing over 70 inches of snowfall for the season, with more snow heading our way through the day. A winter weather advisory has already been issued for Whittier, Portage Valley and East Turnagain Arm, where several inches of snow will occur through the day. The advisory which begins at 9 AM is for up to 14 inches of snow and winds gusting up to 40 mph out of the east. While higher snowfall totals do look possible, it will likely only occur from Whittier west through Turnagain Arm.

Snow will be light for many areas this morning, before increasing in intensity through the afternoon and evening hours. While the heaviest snow will affect the areas under the winter weather advisory, inland locations of Southcentral will still see a couple of inches of snowfall. It’s looking possible that through the afternoon and evening hours inland areas will begin to see the heaviest snow pushing through the region. This comes as a low moves into the northern Gulf of Alaska near Prince William Sound, with a band of heavier snow setting up to the northwest of the low. This deformation band is where we’ll see the greatest accumulation for inland locations. Right now looking at the possibility for 4+ inches of snow for Anchorage and Surrounding locations, with Alyeska likely picking up an additional half a foot of snow.

With additional snow in the forecast and some areas of freezing fog this morning, it’s a good reminder that travel could be difficult at times across the region. Especially if you are going to be driving south along the Seward Highway through Moose Pass. Visibility could be greatly reduced down to less than a half a mile at times, use extreme caution on the roads today.

Any snow we see will gradually taper off tonight into Wednesday, as the system exits to the northeast. This will also bring the return to snow and areas of wintry mix to Southeast Alaska starting tonight and into Wednesday. The current weak ridge in the eastern Gulf of Alaska is set to break down, allowing for the return to active weather for the panhandle leading up to Christmas.

The outlook ahead shows much of the southern coastline will continue to see rounds of snow leading up to Christmas Day with highs in the 20s and 30s across Southcentral.

Have a wonderful week!

