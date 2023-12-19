Assembly looks to take action on election interference ordinance

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The next municipal election is on April 2, and the Assembly wants to make sure Anchorage’s elections are adequately protected from interference.

The matter of election integrity will be taken up at the Assembly meeting on Tuesday when assembly members vote on a proposed ordinance that would make creating a fraudulent public record a Class A misdemeanor crime. It all circles back to previous Assembly work sessions relating to a report released back in August by Anchorage Ombudsman Darrel Hess.

The report recommended the municipality put penalties in place for tampering after Hess concluded the city’s former Information Technology Director Marc Dahl created an unofficial IT policy to challenge the results of the April 2023 city election.

“It was determined that it’s quite possible somebody can generate a fake public record and make it look real,” Assembly Chair Chris Constant said. “Or use a record that isn’t legitimate in a way that it is supposed to be used for to create the perception of an election that ... is not within the code or not free and fair.”

Constant said the ordinance would create a new Criminal Code section “that mirrors exactly the state code section that talks about the creation of or destruction of public records, or creation of records that can look like public records.”

Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration says it supports the intent of the proposed ordinance but is worried it could have some unintended consequences.

“I think both the mayor and Assembly Chair recognized that, yes, the process could be part of a punishment if somebody has to defend themselves to show that, no, I didn’t have the intent. This was an honest mistake,” Bronson chief-of-staff Mario Bird said.

But Constant said an agreement that has been reached the language in the proposed ordinance is specific enough to prevent unintended consequences.

“The mayor had concerns that somehow a secretary or an office worker who is doing some innocent work might accidentally make something happen, and they would be caught up and have to defend themselves. But the attorneys all agree after their conversation that the statement of with the intent to is strong enough intent language that the person would have to be proving to actually have intended to do it. It couldn’t just be accidental,” Constant said.

Bird said the administration is also concerned with the path the Assembly took to get to this point. Over the summer, the Assembly held an inquiry into the election complaint and unofficial IT policy, issuing subpoenas to election observers.

“Yeah, we’re very much concerned that this will discourage people who otherwise would be willing to contribute their free time to make sure that our elections are fair and balanced,” Bird said.

Constant said he doesn’t see it that way.

“I think that no citizen or resident should knowingly attempt to create a false record and use it to influence the outcome of an election, which I think we practically saw in the last election,” Constant said. “And it was a member of the mayor’s administration at a very high level. The ombudsman’s report determined that they did this and that there’s really no other reasonable explanation [for doing it] but to influence the outcome of an election.”

Also on Tuesday, the Assembly will discuss updating the election observers handbook, in particular complaint processes and forms have been amended to be addressed by the municipal clerk and removes the provision of bringing unresolved suggestions and complaints to the Election Commission .

“What we’re doing is returning to the policy 2021, in which the\Assembly as the charter grants, it is the arbiter of the elections, and if an issue comes up, that is uncertain, the assembly may delegate that to the elections commission to investigate,” Constant said.

Furthermore Constant said the form that was utilized by members of the one campaigns observers to put forward before the elections commission that an action had taken place that should overturn the outcome of an election will be removed from the handbook.

“The findings of the ombudsman’s report, and the Assembly reports show that that’s a risk in our code to have it set up this way,” Constant said.

He said this is an action item but will not have a public hearing.

