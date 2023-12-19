Expected USPS shipping rates increases elicits emotional reactions from Alaskans

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Shipping rates may soon be significantly higher for those sending mail to Alaska, as the U.S. Postal Service prepares to roll out two rate increases in 2024.

The Postal Service announced a 5.7% increase in priority mail prices and other shipping options across the U.S. in 2024. In addition, Alaskans using USPS Ground Advantage are expected to see a 9.2% average increase, which is expected to begin as soon as next month.

According to a release from the USPS, the rate hikes were brought on by the agency’s projected losses through 2030, which have been identified as roughly $160 billion.

The Postal Service is planning to encompass Alaska into what they are proposing to establish as Zone 10. The zone would also include Hawaii and U.S. territories like Puerto Rico. The zone would see a price hike for some but — not all — services. While incoming mail would be subjected to higher shipping prices, outgoing mail headed for other parts of the country would not be affected.

With the changes slated for the near future, Alaska’s News Source gathered the opinions of Anchorage residents outside the post office in Midtown.

Two Alaskan's walking into the Midtown USPS in Anchorage to mail packages. (Lex Yelverton)

“We do a lot of our bill pay with stamps; we don’t do online [bills] ... so that is going to be a hell of a big increase for us and being on a fixed income, it’s hard to deal with all the raises,” said Vernon Ellwein, an Anchorage resident.

Ellwein and his wife have dozens of great-grandchildren in the Lower 48 and are worried about their communication with them, especially since they don’t see them often.

“You can’t afford to send packages, you get lucky if you can afford to send them gift cards or anything like that,” Ellwein said.

Willow Peyton, another Anchorage resident, believes a lot of the increases are “politics,” but says the Postal Service is a public service for all of the U.S. and prices should reflect that reality.

“Oh, I think it’s terrible, I mean we are already punished by living in Alaska, half the companies won’t ship to Alaska and now they’re going to raise the rates and make it more like we’re in a foreign country,” Peyton said.

Peyton believes it will have an impact on shipping for private enterprises, having a big effect on local businesses. In addition, she spoke on its immense influence on Alaska’s rural villages that heavily rely on the Postal Service.

“Life in the villages is already tough, they depend on mail for everything and this is just going to make it a lot worse for them, make goods and services that we take for granted unavailable to them,” Peyton said.

Others didn’t believe the increases would affect them but were still concerned for those living in more rural areas.

“People who live in rural areas do have to pay more for things — everything,” Rose Stasco said.

Toni Kahklen-Hoffman, who was born and raised in Alaska, believes it will impact her, but thinks it’s vital for the Postal Service to offset their projected losses in the next 10 years.

“I guess it’s a user fee and I guess it’s one of the only ways to make up for that shortfall,” she said.

Kahklen-Hoffman has family in the Lower 48 and will be working to find ways to be more cost-effective about mailing things to family and friends.

If anyone wants to comment on USPS’s plan to establish a new postal zone for Alaska, Hawaii and other U.S. territories, visit the Postal Regulatory Commission website. Go to the “How To Participate” tab and click the “File Online” tab. Click on “Access E-filing” and proceed to create an account and file a comment on docket number CP2-24-27. The deadline to submit a comment is Jan. 4.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.