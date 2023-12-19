Groups sue over new Texas law that lets police arrest migrants who enter the US illegally

The Texas governor signed a bill that lets police arrest migrants who enter the U.S. illegally. (CNN, TEXAS GOVERNOR’S OFFICE)
By The Associated Press and ACACIA CORONADO
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:12 AM AKST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Civil rights organizations on Tuesday filed a lawsuit challenging a new Texas law that would allow police to arrest migrants who cross the border illegally and permit local judges to order them to leave the country.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Austin, came less than 24 hours after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the measure during a ceremony on the U.S. border in Brownsville. The law takes effect in March.

The American Civil Liberties Union, their Texas branch, and the Texas Civil Rights Project claim on behalf of El Paso County and two immigrant aid groups that the new law is unconstitutional and preempted by federal law.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and 34th Judicial District Attorney Bill Hicks, who are listed as defendants, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The bill overrides bedrock constitutional principles and flouts federal immigration law while harming Texans, in particular Brown and Black communities,” Adriana Piñon, legal director of the ACLU of Texas, said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police crime scene
Wasilla woman shoots intruder in defense of husband during deadly home invasion, troopers say
Alaska Sunday weather update
Anchorage reaches 70 inches of snow this season with more in the forecast
Musher Mike Parker and his sled dogs of Northern Whites Kennel take off from Knik Lake,...
‘This is where they’d want to be’: Musher, 6 surviving dogs from snowmachine crash compete
The Haines Wrestling program had quite the journey on the way to the state tournament.
When land, air and sea failed them, Haines wrestling still found a way to the state tournament
MF _ snowiest_ANC 12-19-23
The snowiest season-to-date for Anchorage!

Latest News

A family is celebrating Christmas early because their toddler will be in the hospital getting...
Toddler diagnosed with incurable brain tumor
Police in Maine said a man was killed by a falling tree while on the roof.
Man killed by falling tree while clearing debris off roof, police say
The victims were identified as 26-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez,...
4 siblings killed after being hit head-on by drunken driver while holiday shopping, sheriff says
Every year around the holidays, new toys come on the market that turn out to be the "gotta...
Hot holiday toys for 2023